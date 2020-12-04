“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. […] For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the Lord Almighty will accomplish this.” — Isaiah 9:2; 6-7
Yesterday was the first Sunday of the Advent season and the tradition of observing it has a long and rich history. Advent is observed the four Sundays preceding Christmas. While no one is really certain just when the observance began, there is evidence tracing it back to at least 567 A.D. The word, ‘advent’ means “coming.” While there are traditionally specific themes for each Sunday, there are three basic meanings of the “comings” that Christians describe in Advent: The first, and most thought of, happened about 2,020 years ago when Jesus came into the world as a baby to live as a man and die for us. The second can happen now as Jesus wants to come into our lives. And the third will happen in the future when Jesus comes back to the world as king and judge.
The four traditional weekly themes are hope, preparation, joy and love. Because this column will only occur twice before Christmas, I thought I’d share some thoughts about the first two today and the last two next time.
First, let’s talk about the definition of Advent, “coming” and why it is significant to us. We know that Jesus has already come to earth in human form. It was this first “coming” that we celebrate this month. It’s so hard for us to fathom, as humans, the origins of his birth and the immaculate conception. It’s even harder to understand that He was born to die. We just aren’t capable of so great a love. His birth was heralded by angels who appeared to lowly shepherds in nearby fields and surrounded by the warmth of animals’ breath in a place they were stabled with no ceremony. Then some 33 years later, he was unjustly arrested, horribly tortured and then crucified. I have walked in his footsteps on the Via Dolorosa and seen Golgotha where this happened and learned about the absolute horror and indignity of crucifixion. It defies the imagination.
But something happened that day. Sin was conquered by his blood that was shed and his body that was broken and his resurrection three days later. But, that isn’t all. The Bible promises us that he is going to return for the second “coming.” This is the coming that all Christians are awaiting and this expectation is what gives us such hope. It is this hope we celebrate during the first week of Advent.
This brings us to the theme of the second week of Advent; preparation. The Bible warns us that many are not going to be ready for his second coming. As Christians, we are to be ever focused on that glorious day when the trumpet will sound and we will arise with a shout to meet him in the air. Every living human being for all of time will know.
One important, central point to this was said by Jesus himself in John 14:6: “I am the Way and the Truth and the Light; and no one comes to the Father except through Me.” There is no other way. There is nothing a human being can do that is “good” enough to spend eternity in heaven outside of Jesus Christ.
So, my friends, where does that leave you? As we enter this Advent season we need to be preparing our hearts to receive him not just on Christmas, but in anticipation of his promised return. The important question we should ask ourselves is, “Are we ready?” He always is. If you haven’t given him your heart now is the time.