“Now the tax collectors and sinners were all gathering around to hear Jesus. But the Pharisees and the teachers of the law muttered, ‘This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.’ Then Jesus told them this parable: ‘Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.’ I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who do not need to repent.’” — Luke 15:1-7
The other day I was picking apples. I have a huge, old Winesap tree that produces lots of apples almost every year. I have baskets I use to hold the apples after they’re picked and there was this one stubborn apple that just kept hopping out. It was like it had a mind of its own; stubborn, rebellious. I finally picked it up for the last time and slipped it into my pocket as I carried baskets into the house knowing that it would stay with me if I did. As I was toting baskets of apples somehow this parable came to my mind and along with it some wonderful memories.
We went to Israel a few years back. It was an incredible, life-changing trip. We brought back a number of things much of which have been used up by now. But there is one thing we got there that stands in our living room. It is a hand-carved olive wood statue we got at an olive wood factory in Bethlehem of Jesus with that one lost sheep around his shoulders and such an expression of love and patience on his face. As I stood there gazing at it in the factory I felt tears running down my cheeks because that lost sheep was me. Our tour had already taken us through the old city in Jerusalem where I had walked on the Via Dolorosa following the steps of Jesus. We had seen Golgotha and learned just how horrible crucifixion really is. We had been to the Mount of Olives where Jesus had wept knowing that his people were not ready for him and to the Garden Tomb where he sweat drops of blood awaiting the fate he was born for. Somehow all those things were brought together as I looked at that statue. It wasn’t just reading words on a page. It was living and experiencing it and coming face-to-face with just what Jesus did for me.
You see, I was that wayward sheep, once lost in the domain of darkness, under Satan’s control, destined for hell. And, so were all people and still are unless they have made the decision to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. The Bible makes it clear that outside of that relationship we are mere sinners. But, in that relationship, we have all that God has promised us. Why? Because God is the God of hope. Paul writes these words in Colossians 1:27: “ to whom God willed to make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.” God willed it! He willed to give it to us as a free gift. It’s the gift of grace.
No matter what you’ve done; no matter past or present; even if you have strayed from God, there is hope and hope springs eternal. Are you feeling alone, hopeless? Jesus will come after you. He will carry you on His shoulders and unite you with his ‘flock’. Just trust Him.
In closing, my prayer for you today comes from Ephesians 1:18:
I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened, so that you will know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints. Amen.