"So for one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, for him it is sin.” — James 4:17
The other day I cooked something on my glass cooktop that caused deep black stains. It took a lot of effort to restore it to its white surface. It was the least expensive but best reviewed one in the store and the salesperson told me it wouldn’t last for more than a couple of years. That was close to 20 years ago. It’s lasted as long as it has because I have taken good care of it.
Our Christian journey could be thus described. Jesus’ death on the cross made us “white as snow.” But that “white surface” can be blackened so easily because that’s what sin does. We need to pay careful attention and take good care of it.
So, what is the “right thing to do” as James says? How do we know what choices are good and which ones are bad? Did God just leave us all alone to figure this out for ourselves? Not at all. When Jesus finally ascended to take his rightful place in heaven (Acts 1:9) He had already promised his disciples to leave them a “helper.” Here’s how he told them in John 1:16-17: “I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Helper, so that He may be with you forever; the Helper is the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it does not see Him or know Him; but you know Him because He remains with you and will be in you.”
Then, right before He ascends in Luke’s account in Acts 1:4-5, He says, ”… for John baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now.” It is he who indwells us at the moment of salvation so that God can be manifested in us. Through the indwelling power of the Holy Spirit, we are given the mind of God and the wisdom of Jesus Christ. This enables us to resist sin and temptation which we are faced with every single day.
But what about “those times.” You know the ones I mean. The ones where we tell a little white lie; those times when we manipulate other people for our own gain? What about those times when what we share with others in the form of a prayer request is really gossip or sometimes even slander? What about that unholy thought or ugh, that tongue? The encouraging thing for us is knowing that Holy Spirit is there to caution or even convict us when sin comes knocking at the door and it always does.
And then, there is grace. Romans 5:20 says, “… where sin increased, grace abounded all the more,” and 1 Peter 4:8 says “grace covers a multitude of sins.” There is always grace; not to be turned into licentiousness, but to be enjoyed as the free gift of God.
Knowing all this should inspire us to do the right thing. The Bible is very clear about what is right and what is wrong. God doesn’t leave us to make those determinations. He knows we can’t. Human nature being what it is would be full of excuses as to why this or that just can’t be “right” because it’s not easy or fun or interferes with what we want.
In addition to grace, there is always forgiveness. When we are not in a right place with God, he is still there waiting for us. Hebrews 4:16 tells us, “Therefore let’s approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace for help at the time of our need.” For that I am eternally grateful.