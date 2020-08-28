“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.” — Ephesians 2:10

Over the years I’ve spoken with people who’ve lost a spouse and sometimes the question pops up, “Why not me?” or, particularly, “Why am I still here?” Those are such hard questions to answer, especially for a grieving spouse. I love what Paul says in Ephesians 2:10, though, and it’s such a great answer for questions like that. The word Paul uses here, “workmanship,” in the Greek is poema. Loosely translated it means that our lives are a tapestry being woven by the skillful hands of a Master Weaver. Just picture him writing a poem of your life that goes from the time you are born to the time you die. No matter the circumstances, we are here by God’s design and for the purpose for which he created us.

Someone dear to us has struggled with those questions lately. I wanted to share today a poem I wrote of encouragement for her.

Why am I Still Here?

He’s gone now. It’s been a little over a year.

I keep asking myself, “Why am I still here?

Why did he go first? Why not me?

I’m not questioning you, God, really…

I just want to see.”

Here’s how God might reply

As He does to all our questions of “why?”:

I can picture Him drawing you closer

Into His arms with love

Cradling you with such tenderness

Reaching down from above.

“My child,” He says, “do you trust Me?

Do you believe I have a plan?

Do you believe I can see higher

And more than you ever can?”

You see God always has a purpose,

He always has a higher plan

Even when we can’t see Him working

He ordains our lives with His hand.

When we look at all He’s created

And all we know about Him

Our plans may fail, our loved ones die

But He takes care of all of them.

The Bible says we aren’t to question God

But God knows how we are made

He understands our grief and confusion

About how the cards of life are played.

But if we believe He is sovereign

If we trust in His higher plan

We will know that His ways are better

Than all the ways of man.

So the better thing to question

Is not why we are left behind

But instead ask God what His plan is now

Trusting His desire for us is always kind.

Life is lived in seasons

Like chapters in a book

It’s always filled with reasons

If we only look.

So, ask God what He would have you do now

Open that next chapter and read the first page

Be open to what He has for you now

Let your life become a stage.

There are people here who love you

Perhaps He’s left you here for them

Is there one more thing to accomplish

Before you go home to Him?

Is there something you may have forgotten

That God wants you to do?

Is there one more task or one more person

That God may be calling you to?

If you can look at life seeing forward

The way that God now wants you to

You will find joy in the journey

Because of His love for you.

If we only see the losses,

We will never see the gains

It’s hard to feel the joy in life

If all we feel is pain.

So tomorrow when the sun rises

Thank God for another day

And face it with a sense of purpose

Letting God show you the way.

Perhaps this will encourage someone who is reading this column today. Just know that God loves you with an everlasting love. No matter the loss, turn it over to him and he will stand in the gap, cradling your broken heart in his loving hands and healing it as he does.

Jan Rogers is a local author and Bible Study teacher. She and her husband, Michael, moved to Greeneville in 1995 and live on a mini-farm in the Camp Creek area.

