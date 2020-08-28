“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.” — Ephesians 2:10
Over the years I’ve spoken with people who’ve lost a spouse and sometimes the question pops up, “Why not me?” or, particularly, “Why am I still here?” Those are such hard questions to answer, especially for a grieving spouse. I love what Paul says in Ephesians 2:10, though, and it’s such a great answer for questions like that. The word Paul uses here, “workmanship,” in the Greek is poema. Loosely translated it means that our lives are a tapestry being woven by the skillful hands of a Master Weaver. Just picture him writing a poem of your life that goes from the time you are born to the time you die. No matter the circumstances, we are here by God’s design and for the purpose for which he created us.
Someone dear to us has struggled with those questions lately. I wanted to share today a poem I wrote of encouragement for her.
Why am I Still Here?
He’s gone now. It’s been a little over a year.
I keep asking myself, “Why am I still here?
Why did he go first? Why not me?
I’m not questioning you, God, really…
I just want to see.”
Here’s how God might reply
As He does to all our questions of “why?”:
I can picture Him drawing you closer
Into His arms with love
Cradling you with such tenderness
Reaching down from above.
“My child,” He says, “do you trust Me?
Do you believe I have a plan?
Do you believe I can see higher
And more than you ever can?”
You see God always has a purpose,
He always has a higher plan
Even when we can’t see Him working
He ordains our lives with His hand.
When we look at all He’s created
And all we know about Him
Our plans may fail, our loved ones die
But He takes care of all of them.
The Bible says we aren’t to question God
But God knows how we are made
He understands our grief and confusion
About how the cards of life are played.
But if we believe He is sovereign
If we trust in His higher plan
We will know that His ways are better
Than all the ways of man.
So the better thing to question
Is not why we are left behind
But instead ask God what His plan is now
Trusting His desire for us is always kind.
Life is lived in seasons
Like chapters in a book
It’s always filled with reasons
If we only look.
So, ask God what He would have you do now
Open that next chapter and read the first page
Be open to what He has for you now
Let your life become a stage.
There are people here who love you
Perhaps He’s left you here for them
Is there one more thing to accomplish
Before you go home to Him?
Is there something you may have forgotten
That God wants you to do?
Is there one more task or one more person
That God may be calling you to?
If you can look at life seeing forward
The way that God now wants you to
You will find joy in the journey
Because of His love for you.
If we only see the losses,
We will never see the gains
It’s hard to feel the joy in life
If all we feel is pain.
So tomorrow when the sun rises
Thank God for another day
And face it with a sense of purpose
Letting God show you the way.
Perhaps this will encourage someone who is reading this column today. Just know that God loves you with an everlasting love. No matter the loss, turn it over to him and he will stand in the gap, cradling your broken heart in his loving hands and healing it as he does.