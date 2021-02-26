“While so engaged as I was journeying to Damascus with the authority and commission of the chief priests, at midday, O King, I saw on the way a light from heaven, brighter than the sun, shining all around me and those who were journeying with me. And when we had all fallen to the ground, I heard a voice saying to me in the Hebrew dialect, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting Me? It is hard for you to kick against the goads.’” — Acts 26:12-14
I’ve been reading through the book of Daniel recently. More than any one thing, the theme of Daniel overall is that the Most High God rules over the realm of mankind and that he sets over it whomever he wishes.
Each time I read Daniel I see something new. To me, it speaks to God’s absolute sovereignty more than any other book in the Bible. The other day something in Chapter 5 really jumped out at me. In this chapter, God is going to judge Babylon. King Belshazzar, just as his father, King Nebuchadnezzar, has become prideful and arrogant. He sees a hand writing an inscription on the wall and sends for Daniel to come and interpret it. Among other things that Daniel says to him is this one statement, “But the God in whose hand are your life-breath and all your ways, you have not glorified.” (v. 23)
I want to take a step back and say that again, “But the God in whose hand are your life-breath and all your ways …” Just think about what Luke writes in Acts 26 where Paul has his first encounter with Jesus Christ on his road to conversion. Jesus says to him, “It is hard for you to kick against the goads.”
Goads were typically made from slender pieces of timber, blunt on one end and pointed on the other. Farmers used the pointed end to urge a stubborn ox into motion. Occasionally, the beast would kick at the goad. The more the ox kicked, the more likely the goad would stab into the flesh of its leg, causing greater pain.
This implies that Paul’s conversion experience was not an instantaneous event. God had undoubtedly been effecting circumstances in Saul’s life and Saul had resisted. Even when Saul saw Stephen stoned and the heavens open and Jesus himself standing to receive him; even when Saul saw the faith of the Christians he was hauling off to prison for the same; even when Saul heard the message of the gospel along the way, he still resisted until that one day when Jesus appeared to him, and in his physical and spiritual blindness, he could no longer resist the overwhelming power of the Holy Spirit.
Why are we sometimes so like Saul? Why do we resist? Why is it so difficult to recognize and yield to the sovereignty of God? Is it because we think that we are the ones in control of our lives? Is it fear of surrendering total control over to God?
Our ladies’ Bible study at church has just begun a new study on how we can possess godly wisdom using the book of Proverbs as our guide. The author said some rather profound things in the first chapter. She talks about how, in life, we often make plans for our future, considering them to be “plan A” and then, when they don’t work out that way we consider our new path to be “plan B.” But, with God, she points out, there is only Plan A.
God always has good purposes for us whether he accomplishes them through those plans and goals we set or through thwarting them and leading us along an unplanned path. We may not understand his purposes, but we know he has them and is overseeing their fulfillment. As Daniel said, he holds our life-breath and all our ways.
So, dear reader, are you living like Saul today; kicking against the goads and resisting God? Just stop. Rest in his promises and trust his plan. It may not be the future you had hoped for, but you will find peace and joy in accepting His will for your life.