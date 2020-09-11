“But I tell you that every careless word that people speak, they shall give an accounting for it in the day of judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.” — Matthew 12:36-37
I remember this day even though it was 19 years ago. I walked into Bible Study at church and as I did my younger son called me excitedly, “Mom, someone flew a plane into one of the twin towers in New York City! Turn on the news!” We all gathered around our pastor’s computer and watched the horror unfold.
A few months later we took a family trip up to Connecticut. I remember vividly looking at the cover of the New York AAA tour book as we drove towards the city with the photo of the twin towers on it. It was eerie looking at the photo and then the New York City skyline without them. We stopped by the 911 site. It was close to dark when we got there. Family members were allowed in and out and the ones we saw going out were all sobbing. It was an intensely emotional experience.
What happened that day will rightly be remembered as one of our greatest national tragedies. It happened because there is evil in this world. Every human being will stand before him in judgment one day and doers of evil will receive their just recompense. God will avenge and there is justice in that
But today I’m going to share with you perhaps a different perspective. I was listening to a Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) song, “If this is Goodbye.” He wrote this song inspired by the events of 911. It’s written from the perspective of someone in the twin towers calling their loved ones not knowing if they would live or die to say goodbye and we’ve all heard audio recordings of calls made just like that from that tragic day. It really made me think about the power of words.
The Bible tells us that it was by his word that God spoke the world into existence (Hebrews 11:3). We see the things going on in our country and our world today and the influence of words. What would we say if we had only moments to live? Who would we call? Jesus had two times of “last words.” The first was when he died on the cross. He willingly gave up his spirit, and said, “Tetelestai” (It is finished). After his resurrection and just before his ascension, his last words were instructions in Acts 1:8 when he said, “You shall be My witnesses …” He gave his all and then instructed us to give ours.
In Proverbs we read that our words have the power to destroy and build up (Proverbs 12:6) and that the tongue has the power of life and death (Proverbs 18:21). Jesus warned us in the Matthew passage about our words and James also warns us about the tongue. How are we using our words? What if it wasn’t just a few minutes? What about right now? If our time was short our words would most likely be loving. Are they now? Do we pay attention to the impact our words have on others? What about our spouses or our kids or other family members? And, how about the other scenario in which only God knows how much time any of us will live. If we knew we were going to lose someone tomorrow, what would we do or say differently? What fences would we mend?
If there is one lesson 9/11 did teach us it’s that life is short. James 4:14 says “you are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.” It is too short for disagreements. It is too short for the awful things that are happening in our country today. It is too short not to reach out to others in love. It is short enough that we should consider the impact of our words on others and pray that God may enable us to use our words as an instrument of his love and saving grace.