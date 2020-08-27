Contemporary Christian music will come to Rogersville on Sept. 20 as part of the “Just Jesus Fall Tour.”
The concert will be held at Rogersville City Park, 331 Park Blvd. — a 45-minute drive from Greeneville — starting at 6:30 p.m. with the park opening at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is free. A love offering will be taken for the artists.
Performing will be NewSong, a well-known group formed in Georgia in 1981, and Colton Dixon, a Tennessee native and former American Idol contestant.
According to information posted on Christian concert promoter Greg Oliver’s website, goamusic.com, “the idea behind the tour is to hold the concert outdoors, where people can be socially distanced.”
The Rogersville Review reported that several churches joined to make the concert possible.
Dylan Novak, youth director for Henard’s Chapel Baptist Church, told the newspaper that every church is invited, but “youth groups are especially welcome to come join. Just bring a chair or blanket but come to enjoy a night of worship with us.”
While Rogersville churches are sponsoring the event, public donations to help offset the cost are being accepted. Donations can be made to The Rogersville Area Church Council, PO Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857.