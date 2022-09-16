Retired Christian couples with an RV are being invited to volunteer with a ministerial organization to travel and do good works.
SOWER Ministry, based in Lindale, Texas, places couples for work ministries at Christian-based camps, schools and at other opportunities across the United States (including Alaska) and Canada.
The name of the non-profit faith-based ministry is an acronym for “Servants on Wheels Ever Ready.” Its tag line is “RV With a Purpose.”
At Greene County’s Longview Ranch, two retired couples who are volunteers with SOWER Ministry took a break from their labors to share their positive experiences over the years helping various Christian camps and other ministries.
Mike Busch and his wife, Joan, make their home in Zephry Hills, Fla., and Rick Young and his wife, Melissa, recently moved to Cleveland, Tenn.
They had parked their RVs at Longview Ranch Christian Camp and Retreat Center to temporarily help with various projects at the western Greene County camp, located about 15 miles from Greeneville at 190 Bledsoe Hollow Lane.
“Finding a ministry like this is truly a blessing because we can share with each other — laugh and cry — without being judged” as born-again Christians, said Rick Young, who is retired from a telephone company.
Mike Busch, who serves as a group leader with the organization, is now in his third year of volunteering with SOWER. He is retired from working 32 years for two different tuxedo rental companies.
“One of our busiest years was actually in 2020 (during the COVID pandemic), when we worked from Florida up into Michigan — and got COVID in Tennessee,” Busch said. “I’ve worked at a variety of camps, as well as at Christian colleges, and two Christian high schools,” he continued. “One [camp] in New Jersey deals with only young men coming out of incarceration. There’s also a camp where women came out of sex slavery. There’s a boys’ and girls’ camp in North Carolina for troubled teens.”
SOWER Ministry volunteers must pass a background check, Busch said, adding that it takes about a year in order to be approved as a volunteer at the troubled teen camp.
The ministry volunteers typically work about three weeks at a time, and they are provided with free, full hook-ups for their RVs, he added.
The male volunteers tend to work two hours, take a half hour break, and then repeat that cycle for a total of six work hours per day for four days out of each week. The rest of the time, including the fourth week of their stay, they can rest and/or explore the tourist sites in the area.
The female volunteers work around three hours per day, four days a week, also for three weeks at a time out of a full month’s stay.
Busch said it has been a joy to fellowship with like-minded Christian retired couples and to see God’s hand at work among young people at the various camps.
This month, the ministerial organization has about 90 couples with RVs deployed at various camp sites and other Christian entities across the U.S. and Canada, said Alean Arthur of SOWER Ministry in a recent phone interview.
Around 180 camps are currently being served by the ministry, which will soon mark its 30th anniversary, Arthur noted.
The busiest months at camps are usually during the months of January, February and March, she added.
Arthur said she did not know of other SOWER Ministry couples living in Greene County, but noted there is another camp, Locust Springs Christian Retreat Center in Greene County, where RV couples can help out.
She stated that other SOWER Ministry couples live in Tennessee, including in Hampton, Maryville, Knoxville and Crossville.
The benefit to the Christian camps, who do not pay SOWER Ministry for the volunteer labor, is enormous financially, said Mike Busch. It typically saves them hundreds of thousands of dollars, a savings that they can sow back into their ministries.
“One saved $600,000 in labor” in one three-week period, he said.
The type of work varies from project to project, the volunteers said.
Rick Young said, “Last year, there were three couples (volunteering) in Hampton, Tenn. One guy was an HVAC guy. While there, the ministry’s refrigeration and HVAC to the main office broke down. He could do it all. He also had all the parts. He was excited (because) he was someone needed for that moment. It was a neat moment. He could see himself needed in the ministry.”
Before the two men at Longview Ranch began their three-week stint on Sept 5, a group of other SOWER volunteers at Longview cleaned up a donated trailer that’s undergoing remodeling and being converted into a dormitory.
Since September 2005, Rick Young said he has taken part in more than 100 projects through SOWER Ministry.
At Longview’s camp, Joan Busch and Melissa Young were at sewing machines in the dining hall helping to make costumes for biblical reenactment skits planned.
“It’s encouraging to see what God is doing at these camps,” Joan Busch said. It’s a highlight, knowing that young people are coming to Christ and some are taking leadership roles. They’re tomorrow’s leaders in the faith. To see that is encouraging, she added.
“You learn something new on every project,” Young said. “You don’t have to have previous experience.”
Mike Busch added, “God’s doing amazing things (at some) of these camps. God is changing young people’s hearts.”
Scripture from Isaiah 6:8 on the SOWER MINISTRY website states: “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, ‘Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?’ Then I said, ‘Here am I. Send me.’”
For more information about the ministry, visit www.sowerministry.org or call 903-882-8070.