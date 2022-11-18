A Chuckey man has touched people around the world by giving away decorative wooden crosses he has meticulously adorned with colorful, artificial gemstones in what he calls a labor of love directed by God.
During the past 15 years, George Malone and his wife, Adele, have taken part in a Christian ministry to make and give away small wooden crosses. To date, more than 25,000 crosses in varying styles and colors have been distributed, they say.
Letters of thanks from grateful recipients have confirmed the global reach of the ministry, which freely gives away the crosses, each with an eyehook and string to enable the wearing of it around the neck.
The cross symbolizes to Christians the death of Jesus Christ over 2,000 years ago, when he was crucified just outside Jerusalem on Calvary and took upon himself all the sins of the world — past, present, and future.
That single act of mercy and grace opened the door for believers to be forgiven of their sins and granted eternal life.
Malone’s participation in the wooden cross ministry began at a retreat at Mar-lu-ridge Church Camp in Jefferson, Md., located just south of Frederick, Md.
“The men of our group were finishing our work, and at the close of this session, our leader, Pastor Bill Wallace, presented each man with a small wooden cross,” Malone explained. “This cross was unfinished, and the pastor’s instruction was to ‘do something with it’.
“Little did he, or the rest of us, know that he just launched a ministry that would [one day] reach around the world,” Malone said.
“The initial experience of sharing these crosses with family and friends gave us great joy,” he said. “This giving now became a ministry to share God’s love with all who would listen.
“Many would ask for our crosses,” Malone explained. “Some would come because of the beauty of the object. Others would come with a special need. There were families with (illnesses, such as) cancer or stroke. Some were dealing with the passing of loved ones. Still others wanted to send crosses to their loved ones in the military.”
A men’s group at his Lutheran church took on the goal of producing crosses to reach all 50 states.
“This goal of reaching out to all the states would go beyond our plans,” Malone said. “This ministry has gone far beyond any plans that we have made. We can only conclude that it was God’s plan, not ours.”
On a recent Sunday afternoon at his home in Chuckey, Malone sat before a table of wooden crosses in various stages of being finished.
“It takes time,” Malone said, speaking about the production of the wooden symbols of faith.
First, crosses of different types of wood are purchased. Next, decorative stars and praying hands are applied to the crosses with regular glue. Then, different colored gemstones are attached, also with glue. Mini-gemstones are carefully picked up with tweezers and attached to crosses at times.
Epoxy glue is put over each cross, which must then cure overnight.
After it has dried, the cross is taken to a building near his home on his property, where a six-inch bench grinder is used to shave off the rough edges of the dried epoxy glue.
Each cross is then held in one hand, and with the other a small hole is drilled at the top of the cross to hold a eyehook.
Back at his dining room table, Malone uses a stain stick to paint over the cross and equalize the color of the wood.
Eyehooks are then screwed in, and then a black or white string threaded through it to fashion it into a necklace.
Malone, who is 82, said of the time-consuming, meticulously crafting of each cross, “It’s quite therapeutic, to be honest.”
People call the men with the crosses, requesting one or more. Recently, Malone took 20 to a funeral parlor. Sometimes he just hands them out spontaneously. “We mail them all over the place,” he said. He keeps two in his pockets at all times, ready to be given away.
He said the biggest expense in making the decorative crosses is the epoxy glue.
“Voluntary, unsolicited donations come in. It meets the expenses almost exactly,” he said. For example, he said last spring, one woman in Greeneville who got a cross prayed with him, then spoke in tongues, then retrieved her checkbook and wrote a check for $1,000.
“Every year, it pays for itself,” he stated.
“People’s positive reactions are what keeps us going,” he said.
Malone also makes crosses at his home in Dundalk, a suburb of Baltimore. He considers his residence in Chuckey to be his vacation, or second home, he said.
“We’ll make 50 (crosses) at a time, which usually lasts about two weeks,” Malone explained.
He said he has no intention of quitting any time soon.
In his paper enclosed with each cross, Malone writes, “Our plan is to continue this ministry. Only God knows how far it will go ... Our prayer is that people will not see this as a piece of jewelry to wear on special occasions, but to wear it every day as a symbol of their faith and their belief.
“If you ask the men of our church about this ministry, they will tell you this is the best thing we have ever done. The rewards we get in the forms of hugs and tears are worth 10 times the efforts we use. We are blessed to be part of this ministry.”