What happens when a tiny church develops a vision? Well, the Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterians on the Kingsport Highway found out.
The congregation determined this year to honor military veterans, and they wanted to do it in an extraordinary way.
Some people thought it sounded too big a project at first, but gradually everyone caught the vision and definitely believed in the cause. The planning went on for several months.
The Greene County Honor Guard, which is normally booked on the Sunday before Veterans Day, just happened to be free.
Music, decorations, food, family members from outside the congregation all came together. It took a lot of thought and contacts, but it finally happened.
On Nov. 6, the congregation hosted around 100 veterans or families and friends from the community. Imagine the thrill as the chimes played “Eternal Father,” the Naval Hymn, and a procession ensued led by men in uniform with their weapons, followed by a few adults and several children all dressed in patriotic outfits.
The Greene County Honor Guard lined up on the stage and the program began with congregational singing, a reading of veterans names (active, living and deceased) followed by the ringing of the church bell three times, once for every group.
The citing of the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of National Anthem was held, followed by a solo performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.” — which finally gave way to the singing by the congregation. That song just can’t be listened to.
Richard Snowden brought a short message encouraging us to remember that Christ served us and gave His life and we should appreciate that gift first of all. After that we need to honor the men and women who have given either part or all of their lives for our freedom.
As we sang our final patriotic song, the honor guard marched down the aisle outside and as we closed the song, we became quiet and waited to hear a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” Wow! The tears flowed. Hearts beat with passion for our country. It truly was a great moment.
Then the crowd was dismissed to enjoy a chicken dinner with all the trimmings. As they made their way, they passed displays of various veterans set up by family members.
Was it a lot of work? You bet! Were we exhausted? You bet!
Was it worth it! You bet! Thank God for our veterans. All gave some; some gave all. Let us never forget to be grateful and live lives worthy of their sacrifice.
This article was submitted by Marcy Brooks, lay minister and musician, of Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 13385 Kingsport Hwy., in Chuckey.