Tennessee pastor Willie McLaurin, who leads the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, resigned from his position as interim president and chief executive after it came to light that he presented false information about his educational qualifications on his resume.
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
