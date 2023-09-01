Southern Baptist Leader Resigns From Top Post

Tennessee pastor Willie McLaurin, who leads the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, resigned from his position as interim president and chief executive after it came to light that he presented false information about his educational qualifications on his resume.

 Robin Cornetet/Kentucky Today via AP
  

