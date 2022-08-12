Southern gospel vocalist Adam Crabb, of the Gaither Vocal Band and the Crabb Family, will sing at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Performance time is 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The church is located in the South Central Community at 91 Guy Brown Road, in Chuckey.
Since 2014, Crabb has served as the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band.
“As a member of the award-winning Crabb Family, he learned early in life how to harmonize and blend like a pro,” according to his bio on the GVB website. “Now after approximately two decades of on-stage and studio work his rich musical heritage is evident. In addition to his seasoned musicianship and soulful vocal delivery, Adam’s love for his Savior and unique gift for communicating the heart of a song truly makes him one of the most authentic voices in gospel music today,” the site continues.
“Adam considers gospel music more than just a career, it is his life’s calling,” the site continues. “He states, ‘You can not tell me that dreams do not come true. As a child, I would listen to The Gaither Vocal Band, and I dreamed of one day being able to sing with them. and here I am … I am proof that when you surrender everything to God, not just your heart, but your wants…and even your problems, that He will give you the desires of your heart.’”
In addition to his vocal career, Crabb also leads the Adam Crabb Ministries, which is based in Hendersonville, Tenn., near Nashville.