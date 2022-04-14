GATLINBURG — On Easter Sunday, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will launch a series of special Spring events at the park, including VIP sunrise events and evening musical performances.
The Easter Sunday sunrise service returns on Sunday and kicks off a month of VIP Sunrise Access events. Special seasonal decorations and photo opportunities, live music and early morning access to the park will be available to VIP ticket holders on Easter Sunday, then on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 17.
On Easter Sunday, ticket holders will be able to start up the mountain on the SkyLift at 6 a.m. in preparation for sunrise at 6:58 a.m. After a brief word of encouragement and prayer, bagpiper Kelly Shipe will perform as the sun rises. Large Easter egg lights will decorate the park. The SkyCenter will be open for guests to buy coffee if they would like.
After Easter, VIP guests will also be treated to live music by folk musician Richard Bennett on acoustic guitar.
“What better time to kick off our Smoky Mountain Sunrise dates than on Easter Sunday?” said Marcus Watson, administrative director of SkyLift Park. “The Smoky Mountain sunrise is absolutely stunning in spring, and now Gatlinburg's guests have the opportunity to see the very best view of it, 500 feet above town on the SkyBridge."
The VIP Sunrise ticket will allow early access to the park in order to see the sunrise from the top of the mountain (weather permitting). Tickets are $49.95 for adults, $31.95 for children, and $40.95 for seniors. The ticket is valid for the entirety of the operating day. A limited quantity of sunrise tickets will be available each day.
In addition to the sunrise events, beginning April 18, the park will have live music 6-9 p.m. on the SkyDeck every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, through June 30. On Wednesdays and Fridays, music will be performed by Richard Bennett. On Mondays, he will be accompanied by Shawn Lane from the Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Blue Highway.
Sunrise times for the remaining VIP events are as follows: April 19, 6:56 a.m.; April 21, 6:53 a.m.; April 26, 6:47 a.m.; April 28, 6:45 a.m.; May 3, 6:39 a.m.; May 5, 6:36 a.m.; May 10, 6:33 a.m.; May 12, 6:31 a.m.; and May 17, 6:27 a.m.
Tickets for the VIP events and regular admission are available online at gatlinburgskylift.com. Each ticket is valid for an entire day at the SkyPark, providing the opportunity for exciting and different experiences during the day and after dark.
For more information, visit www.gatlinburgskylift.com.