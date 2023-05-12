Some days the truth will set you free. Other days, all you need are just the facts, as Jack Webb said.
For me, a few facts, a little faith, some belief and I find the truth.
As I thought about the truth, I ran across other concepts, like facts, true facts and real facts; and belief, faith, credence and reality and so forth. And there may be more than one truth. Unlike some of my colleagues who preach the inerrant truth for all time and forevermore, I preach my own truth, the truth I found.
Liberal religion poses no one–size–fits–all truth. Liberal religion evolves, looking for truth in all the corners of existence; finding truth one day and coming up empty–handed the next. So I don’t know one whole and entire complete truth for everyone.
I will say that the truth is something on which you can rely. Actually, it is something on which you do rely. Walking downstairs, you rely on the staircase to support your foot and you rely on the handrails for balance. So you might think of the truth as something your brain can rely on for support and balance.
Unfortunately, the word truth has acquired an aura of universality. We want to find “the truth of the matter.” We swear to “tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”
When we use the word this way, what we’re really talking about are facts. Facts represent reality. Facts are incontrovertible, undeniable and immutable. And they don’t change, either.
Was a time when facts referred to real events, real happenings, real things. Not now. Facts can now be manipulated with photography and tape recording, videotape and answering machines, artificial intelligence and public relations. So now we have real facts, true facts and lately, alternative facts and factoids.
I think the central question in this regard is, “What do we want to be true? What do we want to rely on?”
Do you want to rely on facts? Most of the time I do. I have discovered, though, that a diet of straight facts, day in and day out, is akin to eating pizza pellets. Pizza pellets provide all the nutrients of pizza in a little tiny pellet about the size of your thumbnail.
Only problem is, a diet of straight facts will make you feel something is missing. Makes you wanna say, “Where’s the beef? And where’s the Chianti?”
A diet of 100% straight facts may be nutritious, but it has very little of what makes living fun and meaningful. All the facts all the time don’t make us bound out of bed in the morning, expecting a great day. And that’s what keeps us living: The potential of a great day.
On the other hand, relying entirely on your faith is incredibly naïve. It would be like eating asparagus and nothing else. After awhile you’d lose your taste for it. Relying entirely on faith would disconnect you from reality. Faith has to face up to facts.
I cannot understand how someone can live on faith alone. I read stories of parents whose faith is so strong they won’t allow a life– saving operation for their child because they believe a divine power will save the child. I want to say the divine power is in the hands of the surgeons.
Something else I just cannot understand are people who live on facts alone: Overly–rational people who don’t admit to anything beyond their own perceptions, they are charter members of the flat–earth society. To paraphrase Shakespeare, I believe that there are more things in heaven and earth that are dreamt of in any philosophy. Facts must allow room for faith.
As I float merrily down the stream of life, I will not jettison my nautical charts, and I will heed the warnings of river pilots about the waterfall ahead. But as I float merrily down the stream of life, I will not steer my boat strictly down the middle of the channel. I want to explore the bays and rivers and maybe even run aground on a quiet beach and camp out.
We ignore facts at our peril. In order to be productive in this world, we must bring our beliefs into conformity with the facts of existence. Likewise, our spirits would fade without faith. In order to live happily, we indulge our fancy.
A world devoid of fanciful creations, a world without art and drama and sculpture and a world without religion is not a world in which I want to live.
Sensationalists often pit religion against science, like two drunken desperados at high noon, each one itching for a gunfight. Science knows too much about the universe to go backwards. Religion has too much to lose and cannot admit error. Who will blink first?
I think that image presents a false dichotomy. Science and religion are not in a zero–sum game, where one must lose and the other must win. A better image shows science knocking back a shot of whiskey and religion puffing on a big cigar while they chat in the saloon.
That’s where I find the truth. In a balance between fact and fancy.
And to that end, I invite you to converse about the issues I raise in this column and write the editor of this paper with your thoughts.