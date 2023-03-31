With their enduring influence, three prophets guide liberal religion today: William Ellery Channing, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Theodore Parker.
In 1825, William Ellery Channing was the most respected minister in Boston. He claimed that it was important to use our brains when reading the bible. He said, “We profess not to know a book, which demands a more frequent exercise of reason than the Bible. The worst errors, after all, spring up in that church, which proscribes reason, and demands from its members, implicit faith.
“Say what we may, God has given us a rational nature, and will call us to account for it. We may let it sleep, but we do so at our peril. Revelation is addressed to us as rational beings.
“Our leading principle in interpreting Scripture is this, that the Bible is a book written for men, in the language of men, and that its meaning is to be sought in the same manner as that of other books. We believe that God, when he speaks, conforms to the established rules of speaking and writing.”
In 1838, Emerson was concerned that the church was getting too formalized, too much in the head and not enough in the heart. One of Emerson’s points was that people could intuit God. There was no need of ministers, churches, or even scripture. He said we could have a direct, unmediated relationship with God. And we could intuit that relationship merely with our human nature.
“The intuition of the moral sentiment is an insight of the perfection of the laws of the soul. These laws execute themselves. They are out of time, out of space, and not subject to circumstance. Thus; in the soul of man there is a justice whose retributions are instant and entire. He who does a good deed, is instantly ennobled. He who does a mean deed, is by the action itself, contracted.”
Emerson faulted the church for focusing on Jesus and not his teachings.
“Historical Christianity has fallen into the error that corrupts all attempts to communicate religion. As it appears to us, it has dwelt, it dwells, with noxious exaggeration about the person of Jesus.”
In the end, Emerson could not countenance building a new church, so he advised the new ministers to improve what they had.
“I confess, all attempts to establish a church with new rites and forms, seem to me vain. Faith makes us, and not we it, and faith makes its own forms. Rather let the breath of new life be breathed by you through the forms already existing.”
The effect of the address was to challenge Christianity and the reliability of the testimony on which it rested.
Theodore Parker was a firebrand. He irritated people, even though what he said was—if phrased more delicately—agreeable to most people. In 1841, he criticized the church in a public fashion. Where Channing said we should use our brains and Emerson thought we should use our intuition, Parker suggested that we don’t need Christianity because the truth of it would have occurred to human beings even if Jesus had never been born.
“Looking at the Word of Jesus, at real Christianity, the pure religion he taught, nothing appears more fixed and certain. But looking at the history of what men call Christianity, nothing seems more uncertain and perishable. While true religion is always the same thing, the Christianity of the Pulpit, the Christianity of the People, has never been the same thing in any two centuries, except only in name.
“It must be confessed, that transient things form a great part of what is commonly taught as Religion. An undue place has often been assigned to forms and doctrines, while too little stress has been laid on the divine life of the soul, love to God, and love to man. Religious forms may be useful and beautiful. In our present state some forms are perhaps necessary. But they are only the accident of Christianity; not its substance. They are the robe, not the angel.”
Within the transient, Parker includes doctrines.
“Anyone who traces the history of what is called Christianity, will see that nothing changes more from age to age than the doctrines taught as Christian, and insisted on as essential for personal salvation. What is falsehood in one province passes for truth in another. The heresy of one age is the orthodox belief of the next.
“The whole extent of Christianity is well summed up in the command, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind and thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.’ Is there anything therein that can perish? No, the very opponents of Christianity have rarely found fault with the teachings of Jesus.”
Parker made clear the implication of Emerson, that Christianity was but one expression of eternal truth rooted in the human soul.
Conrad Wright is an historian on the faculty of Harvard Divinity School. He says, “Through the work of all three men, there runs the assertion that we must not be content with inherited religious forms and doctrines, nor satisfied with a traditional definition of our powers and potentialities. New light may still break forth, and we are not now what we yet may be.”