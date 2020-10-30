The 8th annual Get Fed Lectureship titled “Answer Me This” will be hosted by the Asheville Highway Church of Christ Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Coffee and donuts will be available 8:30-8:50 a.m. for early birds to come and fellowship. Singing will start at 8:50 a.m. with the first lesson begining at 9 a.m.
Topics and times are as follows:
9-9:45 a.m. — “How do I know if I am ready to obey the gospel?” Speaker: Dathan Hickman
10-10:45 a.m. — “How can I know for sure if I am going to heaven?” Speaker: Jeff Johnson
11-11:45 a.m. — “How do I know if I am living a life for Christ?” Speaker: Denver Tate
Break for lunch, noon until 1:15 p.m.
1:15-2 p.m. — “How do I know which Bible to follow?” Speaker: Robby Eversole
2:15-3 p.m. — “How do I know which God is real?” Speaker: Zack Krug
Everyone is invited. For more information, contact Joshua Ferguson at 423-787-7876. Information can also be found on the church Facebook page.