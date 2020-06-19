I will never forget the way I felt when I found out I was going to be a father. I would like to say I was overcome with joy and jumped around the apartment or so overcome with love that I sobbed happy tears while hugging my wife, but in truth, I stood in silence. I was terrified. You see, I was a 21-year-old college student working as a clerk in a retail store. My wife, Kate, and I had only been married for six months, and we had every intention of waiting 10 years before we started a family. We had no savings, meager incomes, and we were barely making ends meet when there were only two mouths to feed.
Though we were frightened, we knew the Lord had a plan for our child. In fact, it was miracle that Kate was even able to get pregnant. Kate has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a disorder that has the potential to make it very hard for someone to get pregnant, and on top of that she was on birth control. We knew that if God had made this pregnancy possible against all odds, He was going to continue to work all things for good.
During the months of pregnancy, all of our worries were turned to praises. I got a promotion at work (and with it, a raise), my beautiful wife became even more stunning and we found out we were having a little boy. The Lord comforted us and laid to rest all of our fears. We couldn’t help but praise the Lord for all he was doing, so we decided to name our boy “Judah” which means “Praise” in Hebrew. I was getting so excited! I couldn’t stop talking to Kate’s stomach. I would read to it, sing to it, and have full conversations with it. As Judah grew bigger and bigger as we approached the delivery date, our excitement and anticipation grew with him.
And then the day came! On August 28, 2018, after 27 hours of hard, painful labor, Judah Green came into the world. The shedding of happy tears that we missed when we found out Kate was pregnant came in droves on that day. I was so overcome by the joy that when it came time to cut his umbilical cord, I almost cut on the wrong side of the clamp. Then came the moment that gave me a clear image of what kind of father I wanted to be. After the umbilical cord was cut, the nurses took Judah over to an observation table and the doctor stayed with Kate to make sure all was well with her. I stayed with Kate and hugged her for a moment, and then made my way over to the observation table where Judah was. He was overwhelmed by all the new sights, sounds, and smells and was doing what every baby does well: crying. When I walked over to the table, he was screaming as loud as his little lungs would let him. But then I came close, I looked him in the eyes, and through my own tears said, “Hey Judah.” Immediately, he stopped crying. Though his eyes weren’t developed enough to see me, he turned his head to look in my direction. After all the months of me speaking to my wife’s stomach, Judah recognized my voice and it brought him comfort.
How sweet is that? The Lord spoke comfort into Kate’s and my life during the pregnancy and the first memory I have with Judah, I was given the privilege to do the same for him. This small moment defined the type of father I wanted to be. I want to be the comfort my children need when things are overwhelming. I want my voice to speak peace rather than fear. I want my children to know they are loved and cared for when everything is new all around them.
As Father’s Day is coming up, I hope this story reminds every reader of a time that their father (earthly or heavenly) comforted them through hard times. And I hope every father realizes the importance and the privilege of their job. Happy Father’s Day!