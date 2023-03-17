Walking on water, raising the dead, and healing the sick are all astonishing wonders that Christ performed while here on earth, but what was His last miracle?
As Easter season nears, the public is invited to find out at LampLight Theatre’s latest production, entitled “The Last Miracle.”
This new musical takes the audience on a trip to “the shores of Galilee and the city of Jerusalem to share the timeless story of the passion of Christ as it weaves a powerful message of redemption even for the worst nemese,” a theater news release details.
The theatrical production is “told through the backstory of Malchus, the servant of the high priest, Caiaphas,” the release says. “Experience the cost of following Christ as the apostles, James and his brother, John, are called to leave their father Zebedee and their lives as fishermen. Watch as Jesus delivers Mary Magdalene from seven demons and heals blind Bartimaeus.
“As Jesus embraces His destiny to suffer as their Messiah, the most rejected are drawn to His words of hope and healing,” the release continues. “Miraculous stories transpire as Christ’s destiny looms in the distance. Restoration culminates at the foot of the cross as misfits become radical believers. Their dreams are crushed, but Hope will rise again.”
Performances will begin this Friday, March 17, and will run through April 16. Shows will run Friday and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with additional matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturday matinees will be at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 adults, $10 students, and free for children 5 and under.
Dinner theatre packages in “The Emporium” next door to the theatre are now available. Dinner will be offered April 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m., between the matinee and evening performance to accommodate both show times.
The cost for dinner and show is $35 for adults and $25 for students. Call for group rates and discounts.
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.