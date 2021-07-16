But if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all generously and without reproach, and it will be given to him. But he must ask in faith without any doubting, for the one who doubts is like the surf of the sea, driven and tossed by the wind. For that person ought not to expect that he will receive anything from the Lord, being a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways. James 1:5-8
We have a beautiful view out the back of our house and this morning when I got up just after sunrise, there was a heavy mist hanging thickly in the air between our backyard and the mountains. It was so thick that the mountains were barely visible. Then, it cleared up and the sun came out. Not even an hour later though, as we were sitting at our dining room table, we noticed the mist wafting back and before long, it had covered the mountains again.
Lately, we have been in ‘the valley of decision’, praying for the Lord’s guidance and direction in an area of our lives. Have you ever been there? Decisions can be hard and even somewhat heartbreaking at times. Often it’s like the mists that surrounded our home this morning. At times our direction seems clouded and foggy, thick with uncertainty. Other times our direction seems clear and the path lighted by rays of sunshine. Whichever the place, how thankful we can be that God understands our human affinity and has made provision to help us during those times when the mists of indecision seem to be obstructing our view.
The book of James is filled with instruction for us. It’s a challenging book that God has definitely used in my life for my growth. In this passage from Chapter 1 we get a great view of how we are to approach God for His help in making decisions. In context James is talking about our attitude towards experiencing trials and then in v. 5 we are instructed about how we are to ask God for wisdom. We are to ask in faith, without doubting. So just what does that mean?
It is faith that enables us to accept and trust the truths about who God is and what He does completely. If we are going to believe that God is who He says He is and can do what He says He can do, then we can approach Him with confidence. We can ask for His guidance, His direction, His help and His provision without wavering; without doubt. Why would we doubt Him? Doubting God shows a lack of belief. I’m not saying it’s wrong to have an occasional meltdown in which we question His will or His plan for our lives. That’s different. God understands our human frailties. No, what James is saying here is that to doubt God’s ability to do what He says He can and will do is evidence of a lack of understanding of God’s character and nature not to mention a lack of the faith that Hebrews 11:1 talks about. Why would we expect anything from something we have no confidence in to deliver? Would we order something from Amazon, for example, if we knew they never fulfilled orders? Not at all! James is saying that to doubt God is to be ‘double-minded’. A double-minded person wavers back and forth between faith and lack thereof. A good example is when Jesus said in Matthew 6:24 that we can’t serve two masters. No, when we come to God for help, we must come expectantly; trusting Him in faith.
I remember a family trip driving home from the mountains when I was a child. The fog going down was so thick Dad literally couldn’t see the road. He tried his best to follow the headlights of the car in front of him hoping that driver could see better than he could. To me, that’s a great illustration of trusting God for answers and direction. God has only our good in mind. He can always see the road ahead. We just need to follow Him.