Forgiveness should come naturally to us but it doesn’t. We are fallible human beings, we make mistakes; in my case, too many. But forgiveness can be a powerful, self-administered salve.
We may be afraid that forgiving will diminish the gravity of the offense. It won’t. Forgiveness is not forgetting. It is not accepting or justifying the offense. It is not pardoning the offender or excusing the offender or condoning offensive actions. It is not reconciling with the offender.
Forgiveness does not absolve anyone of their responsibility to make amends for their actions. Forgiveness does not diminish anyone’s responsibility to act better in the future. It does not make a molehill out of a mountain.
Forgiveness is a conscious, willful choice to turn away from the pain, resentment, and desire for revenge that arises from a betrayal, offense or injustice.
Professor Robert Enright at the University of Wisconsin notes three characteristics of forgiveness: “First, we acknowledge that the offense was unfair and always will be unfair. Second, we have a moral right to our anger; we deserve respect. Third, forgiveness requires that we release something to which we have a right —our anger.”
I like that: Giving up our right to get even.
Now why would you want to forgive someone? Why would you forgive the man who knocked your mother to the ground and stole her money?
You forgive to abate your anger. You forgive because it will change destructive thoughts into healthy thoughts. You forgive because your behavior will improve; you will act more civilly toward the one who hurt you and everyone else. You forgive because it’s the right thing to do. Forgiveness is a moral good regardless of the offense.
Consider the Amish community in Pennsylvania which responded to the shooting of ten Amish schoolgirls by forgiving the man responsible. Consider Heidi Coffee, who, when she lost her husband to a car accident, invited the man responsible to her husband’s memorial service.
Is Heidi any different from you or me? Are the Amish blessed with forgiveness that we didn’t get when God passed out virtues? No. We all got the same virtues; we just gotta dig around in our hearts and find them. As long as we remain imperfect beings, there will be a need to forgive ourselves and others.
Every major religion in the world urges forgiveness. So whether you are Jewish or Christian, Muslim or Buddhist, the scriptures of your faith are filled with admonitions against holding a grudge and commendations for practicing forgiveness.
The root of forgive comes from a proto-language spoken about 6000 years ago in central Asia. This tells me forgiveness is as old as humanity, and thus, critical to the core of what it means to be human.
The root word, in that old language, means to give or receive. From that root, we derive several English words, but the two that caught my eye are duty and gift. Gift is understandable, but I was amazed to learn that duty comes from the same root word.
And that made me ask, “Do we have a duty to forgive?”
Forgiveness is a gift. When you forgive someone, that person receives a gift: freedom from a debt owed to you. But in forgiving, you give yourself a gift as well: freedom from attending to your debt.
Think for a moment about what we do when we do not forgive. We harbor a grudge. We dwell upon the future when our revenge will be sweet. But it’s a losing game. Holding a grudge is like taking poison and waiting for your enemy to die.
We expend a lot of energy in pursuit of revenge. Not forgiving is like carrying around a big suitcase full of bricks. Not a modern suitcase with wheels; but one you must carry by a handle. As long as we nurse our revenge, we can’t ever put it down, can’t ever rest, we can’t ever get over it.
Forgiveness is putting down that suitcase of bricks. After carrying around a suitcase of bricks for eleven years, or just eleven minutes, how would you feel after putting it down? Like someone just gave you a gift.
We have a duty to forgive ourselves, because we are not perfect.
If you believe you are the best airplane pilot in America and one day, your landing is a tad sloppy, how can you forgive yourself if you’re the best? However, if you are a pretty good pilot who sometimes lands too fast or too quickly, then you can forgive yourself and vow to do better next time.
We have a duty to forgive others, because we are wrong sometimes and we will want forgiveness someday.
If you believe that you possess superior driving skills, you might succumb to a fit of road rage when someone cuts you off. But if you are a cautious and courteous driver, and if you realize that other drivers are not, then you can forgive that fool who cut you off and be happy that he’s not sharing the road with you anymore.
We have a duty to forgive God, because God deserves it. We cannot control the weather, so forgive God for the drought and for the flood. We cannot control other people, so forgive God for taxing you with them. We cannot control the world into which we were born, so forgive God for cursing you with it.
This is not easy work. It may seem easier to carry around a suitcase of bricks. For awhile. But someday we’ll get tired and we’ll put down that suitcase.