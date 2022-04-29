I always thought that religious tolerance was a virtue, following from freedom of belief. But, according to Stephen J. Gallagher, a philosopher living in North Carolina, tolerance is not a useful concept anymore.
Writing in Free Inquiry, he says some aspects of tolerance are dubious at best and often dangerous. He writes, “Tolerance presumes a patronizing attitude on the part of the person who is tolerating the Other. But the tolerant, nonjudgmental, “permission to be different” appears to some of the “others” as a condescending act of charity. From the perspective of the Other, being “tolerated” is not going to engender any warm feelings of inclusion or understanding. At its worst, the tolerator is doing the Other a favor.
“Tolerance is one-sided. The tolerator graciously decides to tolerate the Other. The Other has no say in the matter; tolerance is thus a more or less naked deployment of power.
“Perhaps most dangerously, tolerance is revocable at will. The tolerator, possessing all power in the exchange, can choose at any time to stop tolerating the Other.
“The religious nature of tolerance make it a paternalistic gesture in which the Other is not accepted as an equal partner but rather subordinated, perhaps assimilated, often persecuted; and always misunderstood. Tolerance as a secular virtue is nothing more than a palatable wrapper for the mandate that the good person must sometimes tolerate others. And sometimes not.
“So what’s the alternative? If tolerance is a one–sided, arrogant and paternalistic power play, what should we develop in its place? Shall we blindly accept one and all to the life of society?”
I say no. Universal acceptance doesn’t work. There are limits to what we can tolerate in a civil society. Katha Pollitt, writing for The Nation asks, “Why can’t we all enjoy our differences? Well, ethnic food and world music are nice, but fatwas and amputations and suicide bombings just don’t put a smile on the day.”
Should we accept all? Can we? I don’t think so. There must be another way of living together. But if we avow freedom of belief, it follows that we must co–exist with people who believe differently. I don’t see any alternative to that logical progression.
It’s easy to tolerate different beliefs. I mean, what’s the big deal? I stand here, a Muslim stands there, a Baptist over here, a Buddhist over there and an atheist over here. We all stand around tolerating each other. No problem, right?
No problem with belief. Problems come with behavior. It’s not what you believe that touches me, it’s what you do.
It seems to me that what people don’t often tolerate very well is behavior. Especially behavior that interrupts civil life. Shooting, stabbing and slashing the throat of Theo Van Gogh. Issuing a fatwa on Salman Rushdie. Persecuting Russian Jews at the point of a sword. Destroying Muslims in Bosnia. Lynchings in the American South.
We could take a lesson from the colonists, who refrained from noxious behavior in order to live together and build a future. Back in 1776, when the frontier was nearly overwhelming, it was natural to rely upon your neighbors — regardless of their religion — to help you raise a barn, or fight off bears, Redcoats and other dangers. Back in 1776, it was easier to see that we’re all in this together.
I think that’s hard to see today. It’s hard to see because of our individuality and our single–minded focus on our own future. But I won’t have a future without you. More important, you won’t have one without me.
So what’s the alternative to tolerance?
I am drawn to the word hospitality. Instead of being tolerant, why couldn’t we be hospitable? All the allusions of arrogance, one–sidedness, paternalism and power are gone with hospitality. There’s an element of care in hospitality. There’s an element of providing for the Other. There’s an element of decency.
The etymology of hospitality is fascinating. Going back through the French and Latin, even through the Greek, we come to the root word, which means host. And guest. More properly, it means “someone with whom one has reciprocal duties of hospitality.” I like that phrase, “reciprocal duties of hospitality.” It implies that we are interdependent hosts and guests. Interdependent. Host and Guest.
So let us be more than merely tolerant, more than accepting, more than understanding. Let’s be hospitable. Let’s be both guest and host.
As host, my duty is to welcome you as my guest, to include you in my life and to make you feel comfortable. I should give you some refreshment and perhaps a quiet place to rest.
As a guest, your duty is even greater. You must find a way to fit comfortably into my life, making neither a fuss nor a ruckus about all that you are giving up to be with me. You must work to be polite, gracious and thankful. We both must work to help each other be a good host and a good guest.