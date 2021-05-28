“Coming to terms with God” is my cute little phrase for the process that anyone who studies for the ministry goes through at some point. It could happen before their studies begin, but for me, the process began when I entered seminary at the age of 50.
The process is simply to understand the nature of God. This can be quite easy for some seminarians. For instance, if you are a Catholic, you don’t have much choice but to accept what your faith teaches you about God. Presbyterians and Southern Baptists have a little more room to explore, but not much. But knowing that the subject is fraught with moral peril, my faith, Unitarian Universalism, leaves it all up to me. I am responsible for my own theology.
So for me, the process was difficult. I entered seminary knowing that the traditional Christian idea of an all-powerful, all-knowing, eternal God was not a useful concept for me. I could not reconcile the evil and suffering I saw in the world with the idea of an all-merciful divine God. Nor could I countenance the existence of eternal punishment meted out by a loving God.
But I had no idea of what would be, or could be, a useful understanding of God. Of course, my colleagues in seminary had all sorts of ideas about the topic, because my seminary was part of a consortium of a dozen theological schools in Chicago. And then there was the Divinity School at the University of Chicago, one of the most prestigious theological schools in the country. I could register for courses at any of these institutions, and expand my theological horizons through interaction with people of differing faiths. It was an enriching experience.
As it turned out, many of my colleagues also rejected the idea of God as an old guy with a long beard, sitting on a cloud, throwing lightning bolts at those who displeased him. I came across other names for God, like “higher power,” “ground of all being,” and “first cause.” I was introduced to other concepts, like pantheism (God is everything) and panentheism (everything is in God). God could be female. Strange as it may seem, in seminary, there are atheists and agnostics, and I was exposed to their ideas as well.
At the end of my first year, I was no closer to coming to terms with God than I had been in the previous 50 years. I decided I could just ignore God for awhile. I promised myself that I’d get back to him eventually.
That summer, I took a unit of CPE, Clinical Pastoral Education. For those pursuing the ministry, it’s a requirement to have at least one unit of CPE. CPE is 12 weeks of immersion in a hospital chaplaincy or some other pastoral setting. You might think of it as on-the-job training for pastors. I was grouped with several other students and we were given assignments at the University of Chicago Hospital, where we would act as chaplains. I was assigned the “pregnancy-with-no-problems” ward, but I also visited patients in other wards.
A few times a week, my group would meet under the supervision of a minister and discuss our experiences and reflect on our actions. At one meeting, we got a little off-topic and started to discuss the nature of God. As you might expect, in a group of people, all of differing faiths, we went round-and-round for awhile, before one woman, a Lutheran as I recall, said, “God brings people together.” Her remark didn’t elicit much from the group, but it stuck with me.
And the more I thought about what she said, the more I developed her idea. I added three words and came up with this: “God brings people together to create something.” I have occasionally said, “God brings people together to create the kingdom of God on earth.” With this thought, I abandoned my efforts to understand the nature of God. It was enough that I could whole-heartedly describe what God does, not who or what God is.
Now, for me at least, God needn’t be eternal, all-powerful, immutable, nor omniscient. God needn’t have a master plan. We weren’t on a cosmic bus and God wasn’t the driver. Instead, God could be some kind of celestial magnetism.
And with the word “brings,” I understood that now I knew where God was: between people. God doesn’t push people towards each other; God brings people together. Therefore, God lives in that little tiny space between people in a relationship.
Now, I could live with that. I had come to terms with God.
These days, I don’t pray to God; I pray for God. I pray that God shows up.