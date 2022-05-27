Let me tell you about a love affair. It was not an illicit affair, like the staple of soap operas, but une affaire de coeur, an affair of the heart.
It was love at first sight. Not like a big bombshell, but they were immediately attracted to each other. It was sort of like that scene in “West Side Story,” when Tony meets Maria at the school dance. All the lights dim and you can only see Tony and Maria and they can see only each other, because the lights are only on them. That’s the way it felt to them, like they had been waiting to find each other.
He made her feel important; she made him feel young and energetic. He had taken dance lessons, and to say he swept her off her feet would not be hyperbole. They danced as if they had been dancing together forever. They reminded me of ice dancers who glide at such speeds over the ice with such grace. They were forever in each other’s company, dancing, dining and dancing again.
For a long time, the dancing and dining were enough. They were having such fun together that they forgot some rather important issues, like the leaking roof and the dishes piling up in the sink. But he put out a bucket to catch the drips and she bought paper plates. And they danced on through the night.
In time, the dancing became perfunctory. They didn’t speak about it, but they knew, each of them, that dancing wasn’t enough. Dancing isn’t enough, because dancing is only one part of a relationship. Dancing is what you do after the hard work. In their terms, they had to be willing to wash the dishes and climb up on the roof and replace the shingles before they danced the night away. It was as if they had eaten dessert first and it spoiled their appetites for the nutritious vegetables and grains they needed to sustain the rest of their lives.
But they continued dancing, because dancing was feeding them the food of love. They opened a dance studio to teach youngsters about dance and it was a big hit. They had more children in the dance studio than they could deal with. But still, they danced on through the night.
But they forgot the details, they forgot to pay attention to each other’s needs. He forgot to send her a card on Valentine’s Day. After the dance, she forgot to say, “I love you.” In simple terms, they began taking each other for granted.
But they continued dancing, until one day, when he tripped over his own feet and she made an unkind remark about his dancing ability. He tripped because his mind was somewhere else, he forgot to keep his mind on what he was doing.
Anyway, the remark stung. Stung, because at its center, there was a kernel of truth to what she said. Although they were both adults and they both acted like adults, this time, they let their inner children take over; she with the cutting remark, he with a retort about her awkward style and big feet. And that stung her, mostly because she had always been self–conscious about her feet.
Standing there, each ashamed and regretful, they realized they had danced too long in each other’s arms. And they looked around and saw the laundry piled up, the trash bin overflowing and the bucket nearly full of water. And they were overwhelmed. He felt sad, and blamed himself for the mess. She was very quiet.
After that, they stopped dancing. It felt to them as if the world stopped. They were very sad, very sad. For themselves, for each other and for what they had and hadn’t done.
But they didn’t beat each other up over it. And they didn’t beat themselves up. They sought advice from other people, they learned from their experience and each, in their own way, began to address the other parts of their lives. In time, each grew into a better human being.
They parted. He never forgot her. She always remembered him.
It seemed like a long time before either of them danced again, but it wasn’t really. There was just enough time for each to heal and grow.
And when they began dancing again, dancing was exhilarating. Once again, they felt the way they felt at the beginning of their affaire de coeur.
But with their new partners, they took measured steps when dancing. And they paid attention, they paid very close attention, to each other and to the rest of their lives. Because each had learned that dancing is not enough to sustain a relationship.