When I went to college the first time, I thought I’d study to be a veterinarian.
I got as far as my freshman year, when I failed an introductory course in statistics. But my first love was veterinary medicine.
As near as I can remember, I wanted to help animals, because I liked them and because so often they could not help themselves.
Whether they are domesticated or not, we share this planet with millions — billions of animals. And domesticated animals, working animals like dogs and cats and sheep and cows and chickens, are our responsibility. We are responsible to them because we have an agreement.
Strong horses agree to pull beer wagons around and we agree to keep them healthy and clean. Super–fast horses agree to run like hell for a couple minutes so we can make money from their efforts, and we agree to take care of them like we would our own children. Sheep give us the wool off their backs and we protect them from the wolves. Sheepdogs round up the flock and fend off the wolves and we agree to feed them.
Monkeys hang around in zoos and agree to show off and we agree to feed them monkey chow. Ponies agree to trot around and around in a circle while a gymnast jumps from one to the other and we agree to keep them healthy and comfortable.
Zillions of mice and rabbits agree to be guinea pigs for drugs, cosmetics and experiments and we agree to. . . Well, some animals give their lives for us. That is a plain fact, and it reminds me that we are animals, too.
Animals work like the dickens for us and we provide for them. And by and large, it’s been a good relationship. When this relationship fails, more often than not, the guilt lies with the human animal.
In England, a little southwest of London, near the town of Chichester, just alongside the Portsmouth–Arundel Canal, is a place known as Manhood End. “Manhood” is a corruption of “Main Wood,” so the name designates the point at which the huge and forbidding forest stops and fields begin.
One Christmas Eve, at the church in Manhood End, Rev. Eddi gave a midnight service, and the only two worshipers who showed up were an ox and an ass.
Rudyard Kipling wrote about it this way:
Eddi, priest of St. Wilfrid
In his chapel at Manhood End,
Ordered a midnight service
For such as cared to attend.
But the Saxons were keeping Christmas,
And the night was stormy as well.
Nobody came to service,
Though Eddi rang the bell.
“Wicked weather for walking,”
Said Eddi of Manhood End.
“But I must go on with the service
For such as care to attend.”
The altar–lamps were lighted—
An old marsh–donkey came,
Bold as a guest invited,
And stared at the guttering flame.
The storm beat on at the windows,
The water splashed on the floor,
And a wet, yoke–weary bullock
Pushed in through the open door.
“How do I know what is greatest,
How do I know what is least?
That is My Father’s business,”
Said Eddi, Wilfrid’s priest.
“But three are gathered together—
Listen to me and attend.
I bring good news, my brethren!”
Said Eddi of Manhood End.
And he told the Ox of a Manger
And a Stall in Bethlehem,
And he spoke to the Ass of a Rider,
That rode to Jerusalem.
They steamed and dripped in the chancel,
They listened and never stirred,
While, just as though they were Bishops,
Eddi preached them The Word,
Till the gale blew off on the marshes
And the windows showed the day,
And the Ox and the Ass together
Wheeled and clattered away.
And when the Saxons mocked him,
Said Eddi of Manhood End,
“I dare not shut His chapel
On such as care to attend.”
Now we can mock Eddi for holding a service for an ox and an ass. We can say it was ludicrous to allow an ox and an ass into the church. We can say that he might better have just shut up the chapel and gone home to dream of sugar plum faeries.
Or we can understand, as Eddi did, that no matter who shows up, we give our best. No matter if it’s your mother, your sister or your son; your neighbor, your boss, or a bum, give them your best.
No matter if it’s important or frivolous; garden–variety or special; run–of–the–mill or one–of–a–kind; no matter if you are un–appreciated, mis–understood or dis–respected— even if they’re just a bunch of animals—give them your best.
Eddi understood that we are all connected — animal and human and rock and tree and all — all are connected in life on earth. Eddi knew and lived the words of Jesus, “Verily I say unto thee, inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these, my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
And to the least, Eddi gave his best. We must do no less.