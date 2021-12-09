Lately, my wandering mind carried me to consider those abiding virtues of human existence, like perseverance, wisdom, honesty, kindness, gratitude, justice, courage, moderation, tact, loyalty and all those qualities we admire in people of distinction. The possession of such virtues confers upon the person displaying them, a moral excellence that is recognized as desirable and beneficial in every culture around the world.
I thought about Paul, who wrote that “faith, hope, and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love.” Not to put myself on a plane with Paul, but I think the greatest of these is hope.
I trust that things will turn out well, or at least the way that is best for all concerned. I may not be able to understand why certain things happen or see the big picture; so I hope—I trust that all is going as well as can be expected.
That is not to say I do nothing to advocate for my preferred outcome. I am not fatalistic, and I am not Robert of Sunnybrook Farm, always looking for the positive angle. I work in what ways I can to bring about the changes I want to see in this world. I believe we are obliged to make the world a better place, so I cannot accept that the world is gonna be what it’s gonna be regardless of my actions.
I am realistic. I know everything’s not gonna go my way. But I can not despair. I’ve never met anyone who was really, truly given to despair. I’ve met a few people who flirt with despair; people who expect the worst of every day, people who are so beat up by living every day that they expect nothing less than to be knocked around tomorrow.
I won’t say that such people ought to know better or do better or feel any other way than the way they feel. Life in 2021 can be complex, scary, unpredictable, confusing, overwhelming, tiring, unjust, competitive, vicious and dangerous. And then there’s inflation, gas prices, war, meth, blood diamonds, cigarettes, cancer and the pandemic.
And then there’s pornography, TV commercials, supermarket tabloids and gangsta rap. And then there’s madmen, bozos, loonies and killers. And then there’s hurricanes and avalanches and floods and drought. And then there’s your funny uncle, terrorists, the Kardashians and Martin Shkreli. And in some places, you can carry a gun into a bar or a restaurant. Or a school. Or a church.
After hearing all that, do you feel hopeless? I hope not. But I can’t blame you if you do.
It’s easy to believe the world’s goin’ to hell in a handbasket; easy to feel hopeless when you read the headlines. The important thing to remember is that headlines shout out what’s different. News is what’s different. For thousands of years, decent parents have raised decent children, so that’s not news. A scared young mother abandons her child or leaves a baby in a hot car—that’s news.
Admirable people outnumber the scum a thousand to one. Joyful events outnumber the pits a hundred thousand to one. Good deeds occur a million times more often than burglaries. Airplanes land safely three million times more often than they don’t. It’s supposed to be this way. It’s not news when things turn out right.
Life in 2021 can be amazing, joyful, surprising, inventive, wistful, invigorating, loving, fragrant, just, simple, friendly, relaxing, educational, fun, civil, and a blast. And then there’s Girl Scout cookies, peanut butter and chocolate, ice cream and Vidalia onions. And there’s parks and lakes, snow and rain, mountains and deserts, the sun and the moon.
And then there’s your friends and family, your favorite chair and a public library in every county. There’s Shakespeare and Cervantes, Shelley and Keats, Debussey, Beethoven and Cage. There’s Calder, Pollock, Rubens, Picasso and Michelangelo. And Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
There’s coffee. And beer.
There’s so much in life to make me hopeful. I hope, I trust, that we will arrive at the place we should and be the people we should and that all things considered, life is good.
Do you know Blaise Pascal? He was a French philosopher and mathematician. He wrote that although one cannot prove the existence of God by reason alone, it is best to live with the belief that God exists. If you live as though God exists, you stand to gain everything, and you risk nothing. When you die and discover that God is a fiction, you lose nothing. Alternately, when you die and find God sitting in his divine Lay–Z–Boy with your report card, you’ll know you got straight A’s and will pass to the next grade. Among philosophers, this is known as “Pascal’s Wager.”
Drawing on my logical religious heritage, and chanelling Pascal, I propose “Briere’s Gambit.” Although I cannot shape the world to my preferences, it is best to be hopeful that things will turn out for the best. The alternative, despair, leads to madness. If I remain hopeful and life takes a left turn, I am no worse off than I am right now. If I despair and things turn out better than imagined, I will be pleasantly surprised. But I will have wasted a lot of time and effort feeling bad. And where’s the profit in that when I could have been working to make things right?