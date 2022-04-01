I was watching Pretty Woman the other day. It’s a romantic comedy with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. His love redeems her from a nasty life and her love redeems him from a nasty business. So they are good for each other.
At one point, Richard Gere gives Julia some money and tells her to buy some decent clothes. So she goes out shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, but all the snooty sales clerks refuse to deal with her because of her appearance, and they make insulting comments about her that she overhears. And she believes what they say.
She says, “People put you down long enough, you start to believe them. The bad stuff is easier to believe.”
Yeah, the bad stuff is easier to believe. You ever wallow in self–pity because you believe the bad things people said about you? It is easier to have a negative self–image. You don’t have much to live up to. You can aim low and be successful. It’s so easy.
As far as I know, I am the number one convert to the religion of believing bad things about yourself. I am the patron saint of self–doubt, the prophet of low self–esteem and the angel of the inferiority complex.
I’ve been a believer of this religion for many years. And it has provided me much comfort in times untoward, especially during my formative years, when, as an impressionable child, I absorbed influences from many quarters. Believing the bad stuff was such a relief from the high expectations my parents had for me.
To say that it changed my life is an understatement of monumental proportions. When I converted to the religion of the negative self–image, it changed my life so much that I cannot recall now what I was like before I got religion.
As I aged, my beliefs changed somewhat. But every time I found myself backslidin’ and feelin’ good about myself, the god of self–doubt would whack me upside the head and remind me that I was a bucket of slop. My god was a jealous god and commanded that I worship no other.
Goin’ to church was not much fun. I mean, I got the point. I absorbed all the negative things that anyone said to me and I decided that was what life was all about for me.
I think the religion of the negative self–image is probably the strongest, most oppressive religion in the world. The believers who have negative self–images pray louder and longer than Catholics, are healthier than Mormons, go to church more often than Southern Baptists and are smarter than Presbyterians. The religion of the negative self–image is so strong that I could not even take pride in being a member.
Then one day I got an Attaboy, a sincere compliment. After years of receiving nothing but Awcruds, I got an Attaboy. You probably know what an Awcrud is, so I won’t go into that.
Strange thing about the Attaboy I got. The strongest religion in the world, the one of which I had been a card–carrying member for many years, the religion of self–doubt, could not take away my Attaboy. Which meant that I was stronger than my self–doubts.
Now I didn’t put all this together at first. I was flat scared of feeling good about myself. It took another few years for me to get adjusted to my new self–image, an image that reflected something worthwhile when I looked in the mirror. But in time, I made peace with the fact that I might make a contribution to this world and be proud of it.
Today, brothers and sisters, I am here to tell you that I am a recent convert to the religion of self–assurance. Not arrogance. Not pride. Self–assurance.
My self–image today does not sparkle like a diamond, but it’s not splattered with the mud that people threw at me. It took time, a lot of hard work, some counseling and a few more Attaboys, but I can assure you that Negative Nellies and Negative Neds do not knock my lights out any more.
I am not saying that I have finished all the work I have do to make me all that I can or should be. I am not perfect, nor do I have pretensions to be perfect. I have a lot of improving to do.
I have quit the church of the negative self–image and turned my back on the god of self–doubt. It is easier to believe the bad stuff, but it’s not fulfilling. Although it’s hard to change old habits, it’s more fun.
Turns out after I left the church of the negative self–image I met other recovering self–doubters. Lots of them. They told me that self–doubt is a basic human condition, and if you water and prune and fertilize it, it will grow so large as to inhabit your heart and soul. You pray long enough to the god of self–doubt and you’ll grow to doubt your own best intentions.