A few weeks ago, we celebrated Labor Day, a holiday to honor workers. How could we honor workers?
One thing we can do is understand that the work we do, the work anyone does, whether we like it or loathe it, is needed by someone, somewhere. The work we do is not thrown away. That may not mean very much to you when your boss is screaming at you, but it’s true. What we do is a necessary part of a much larger whole.
Once upon a time, all the parts of the body started complaining about the stomach. “It’s not fair,” they said, “We work all day to give the stomach food, while it does nothing but eat it.”
“Well, what can we do about it?” asked the mouth, who was good at saying aloud what others were thinking.
“We can ignore his orders for food,” thought the brain, who was good at coming up with solutions. And like a good labor union, the next day all the body parts went on strike.
The brain refused to think about food. The eyes didn’t look for food. The feet refused to move towards any food. The hands refused to pick up anything edible, and the ears were deaf to the stomach’s rumbling request for something to eat.
All that day and the next, the body parts refused to help the stomach. At first the stomach rested patiently. Soon though, the lack of food began to hurt: the stomach groaned.
“Oh, dear,” said the ears. “The stomach sounds like it is really suffering. But it deserves the pain for not helping to gather food.”
The next morning, the stomach twisted itself in knots from lack of food. The feet didn’t care about that, but noticed its toes cramping. The hands began to twitch. The eyes began to weep. The ears rang with tinnitus, the brain experienced hallucinations, and the nose couldn’t breathe.
“Oh my brothers and sisters, my partners in work, I am worried about you,” moaned the stomach. “From the food that comes to me I feed you all. I digest the food and convert it to nutrition for each of you. Through the veins, the food is divided among you according to your needs. But now I have no food to send you and you are all suffering.”
Then the other body parts saw the results of their selfishness and they felt very ashamed.
“Please forgive us,” pleaded the mouth. “We will not repeat such bad behavior ever again. We see that God has given each of us something different to do, and that if we work together, we will all benefit.”
And so the brain thought again of how to get to the food, and the feet walked to where it was and the eyes showed the hands where to pick up the food, and the mouth chewed the food, and sent it to the stomach which digested the food which fed them all.
We are part of a larger whole. Our work, our waking, our sleep, our whole lives are necessary parts of an interdependent web of creation. When we work, we make that web stronger. Work is important.
On the other hand, work is unimportant. Our work, our vocation or our avocation, our creations, whatever it is that we do, is ephemeral and not nearly as important as living a moral and ethical life.
Once, long ago, a dervish, a wise man, boarded a boat to make a journey by sea. Recognized by his turban, he soon faced many passengers, each hoping for a bit of advice. But despite the variety of concerns, the dervish said the same words to each person: “Try to be aware of death, until you know what death is.” No matter the problem brought to him, whether it was insanity or insolvency, hangnails or ingrown toenails, his answer remained, “Try to be aware of death, until you know what death is.” By the time the boat departed, the line had vanished because people don’t like that sort of advice.
Several hours after leaving port, a fierce storm overtook the boat. Great curls of water crashed over the deck, and the sails were shredded by the gusting wind. Throughout the storm, passengers clung to each other, wailing in terror, or pleading with God to save them.
When the storm at last subsided and patches of blue sky returned, the passengers, one by one, slowly realized that the dervish had remained calm and tranquil during the ordeal. They soon crowded around him.
“Didn’t you know how close we were to death? Weren’t you afraid?” asked a frightened fellow. A woman, soaked and shivering, asked the dervish, “Didn’t you realize the danger?”
“We have always known the sea can be dangerous,” said the dervish. “On the water, there is never more than a plank of wood that divides us from death. But has it ever occurred to you that on land, day or night, summer or winter, rain or shine, there is even less than a plank between you and death?”
Yes, work is important, but only a plank of wood — or less — separates us from death. And so let’s remember to put our work in perspective.
Another way we can honor our work is to do it well, put our heart and soul into our work and learn from it what it has to teach us. As Thich Nhat Hanh says, “When you wash the dishes, wash the dishes.”
In other words, whatever we do, pay attention and do it well.