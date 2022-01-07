Let it go. Just let it go. It’s a new year and it’s time to let it go.
There is something that has to go, something that’s gotta go, something that needs to go, something that ought to go.
There is something that has to stop. It’s been goin’ on long enough now. It ought to stop.
Something to let go — it might be harmless, really, but it’s done its duty, its time is past, and now it’s time for this thing to go.
I’m talking about something to be rid of, like an old, worn-out pair of shoes that fit and feel familiar only because you’ve worn them so long — not because they protect your feet or cushion your heel or look good or do anything that a pair of shoes is supposed to do.
It could be a haircut, a car, a bike or a shirt. It could be, but more likely, it’s a relationship, a feeling or a crutch. It’s emotional training wheels, or a psychological security blanket that you don’t need any more, because you’ve outgrown it.
It could be a bad habit. It could be a guilty pleasure. It could be a secret indulgence.
It might be something harmless. Has been harmless. But not now. Could be something that was once benign, but now could bring you down or hold you back or really screw you up.
This is something without which, you could devote more attention to what you should do; what you could do; what you would do.
And you are gonna feel so much better once this thing has gone away. Trust me.
I think you know what this something is. I think you know what I’m talking about. You’ve been thinking about this now for a few minutes.
You are extraordinary. You have a vision of the future and you are fully capable of divesting yourself of whatever that thing is that has to go. This is not magic — you still have some work to do before that thing goes away.
So let it go, just let it go.
BRING IT ON
Bring it on! Just bring it on! It’s a new year and it’s time to bring it on.
Bring on the commitment! Bring on the energy! Bring on the good stuff! Bring it on!
There is something you must do, but haven’t done yet.
There is something you should do, but wonder if you could.
Or there is something you could do, but wonder if you should.
There is something you want to do, but think you cannot.
There is something that someone wants you to do, but you haven’t listened, or you haven’t begun.
There is something that someone needs you to do, but you haven’t thought about it or maybe you forgot it.
There is something you’ve dreamed of doing, but just the dream scares you.
There is something that demands your attention; something that, when done, will allow you to live a fuller life; something that while not completing you, puts another brick in the wall, to paraphrase Roger Waters.
It might be an uncompleted project or an incomplete relationship. It might be an unwritten letter or an unspoken gratitude. It might be undone, un-begun or unfinished. It might be unpleasant, but it’s not unhealthy.
It’s been on your mind, and under your skin for quite awhile now. It’s there when you go to sleep and it doesn’t move overnight. It’s there when you wake up.
You can’t shake it and you can’t fake it. But you can make it.
It’s been on the back burner for too long, and it’s about to boil over. And if you don’t pay attention to it right now, there will be hell to pay and a big mess to clean up.
It might be a job you must do or a break you must take. It might seem hard, it might seem scary, it might seem too big, too much or too too. But it’s not. I have it on the best authority that this thing you gotta do is not hard, not scary, not big, not too much and not too too.
Furthermore, also and too, it’s within your capabilities. I mean you could do this blindfolded, with one hand tied behind you and standing on one leg on a stepladder in the middle of State of Franklin Road!
I think you know what it is you gotta do. I think you know what I’m talking about. You’ve been thinking about this now for a while.
Bring on the commitment! Bring on the energy! Bring on the good stuff! Bring it on!
You are determined to do this.
You are prepared.
You have all you need.
You are committed.
So bring it on! Just bring it on.