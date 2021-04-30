“The Sphere of the Between.” That’s a strange expression, isn’t it? It’s comes from Martin Buber, a Jewish philosopher and theologian, who died in 1965. His big idea was that we find our way to God through our relationships with each other. Thus, in a relationship, what exists between us is a divine thing.
Buber’s ideas have influenced my own theology, and I’ll write more about that at a later date. Today, let me introduce myself.
The Greenville Sun has kindly offered me a space once a month to write about religion and faith from my perspective as a Unitarian Universalist minister. I intend to address current events in a way that leads us to think about our experiences in a religious framework.
I was born and raised in Indianapolis. My father, a Catholic, and the bishop, insisted I be raised Roman Catholic, but it didn’t stick. Ala Ronald Reagan, I call myself a “Teflon Catholic.”
My first introduction to a religious life came when I was about fourteen. I attended a preparatory high school, run by the Society of Jesus. The Jesuits are the superstars of all the Catholic religious orders: the smartest, the strongest, the bravest bunch of men I had ever met. I studied Latin and Greek, algebra and trigonometry, chemistry and physics, because I wanted to be just like the priests and brothers who taught me. I even went to a Jesuit college, Marquette University, to further my studies of the classics.
But my academic drive petered out and I dropped out after two years. Conscription was a real possibility during that time, and I wanted to have some say in my future, even if the Army would be a part of it. So I enlisted in the US Army to learn how to operate water craft. I spent eight years in various divisions of the Transportation Corps, mostly doing admin work in east Asia and at stateside assignments.
When I mustered out, I had a much better idea of what I wanted to do, so I went back to college to study telecommunications. This led me to a 15-year history with National Public Radio, recording concerts and announcing. When my hearing started to go south and prevented me from hearing high frequencies, I sold cars, sold clothing, drew unemployment, and finally went to seminary to study for the ministry.
After high school, I was unchurched for a long time, as was my wife. But my wife recalled the good time she had as a youngster in a small Methodist country church. Her desire to rekindle her relationship with organized religion led us to a Unitarian Universalist church in Syracuse, New York.
Soon after we joined, I was asked to serve on the finance committee. Then I was asked to serve on the Board of Trustees. Then they sent me to a week-long leadership school, and I returned home with the bright idea to study for the ministry.
Looking back on that decision now, I see several threads of my life being woven into a path to ministry: An ethic of service that I got from my mother’s work in Europe during World War Two with the American Red Cross, an ethic of academic exploration that I developed during my time with the Jesuits, a desire to speak what needs to be heard, and a need to work on my own ideas about spirituality and the things that matter most to me.
At 50 years of age, I thought grad school would be a snap. I even thought I could hold down a part-time job and still hit the books and write papers. I was humbled by how much reading I was assigned. Not to mention how much writing was involved. I barely had time to eat and sleep.
After graduation, I served the church in Chattanooga for nine years. When my ministry in Chattanooga ended, I learned that many churches are leery of settling a 62-year-old geezer. But that same seasoned geezer is highly desirable to a church in trouble. So I entered the world of transitional ministry, that is ministry in the interim time between settled ministers. I served churches in Richmond, Virginia, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and lastly, the Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Gray. I intend to retire July 30th.
Whether it’s stated or not, a primary reason for attending seminary is to come to terms with God. Next time, I’ll tell you how I did it.
I understand that Unitarian Universalists can appear to be an odd bunch of people. I like to say that there is “one mountain; many roads to the top.” I believe that the journey is better in the company of others, and I hope to meet you on the road.