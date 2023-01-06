You ever had an epiphany? The word was once was reserved for a profound understanding, a deep, insight, perhaps on the order of Newton’s understanding of gravity or Galileo’s insight that the earth was not the center of the universe.
Today epiphanies are relative, so the scale of insight doesn’t have to measure up to understanding gravity. An epiphany nowadays is the moment when whatever has been cooking on your back burner boils over, so that you notice it and you draw your profound conclusions.
Of course, there is the capital-E Epiphany. It’s the feast of the Christian calendar that commemorates the first time that Gentiles, as represented by the Magi, understood that Jesus was divine. The Jews, as represented by the shepherds, were already convinced by the angels.
The feast of the Epiphany began in the eastern church where the bishops celebrated several things associated with the nativity: the birth of Jesus, the visit of the Magi, the purification and circumcision. By the 5th century of the common era, all the celebrations devolved into Christmas and the Epiphany, which occur on Dec. 25 and Jan. 6.
There have been many famous epiphanies in human history. The earliest recorded one may have been the moment that Archimedes discovered how to measure the volume of an irregular solid. He was so excited by his epiphany that he ran through the streets of Athens hollering, “Eureka!” which loosely translates to “Now I Get It!”
Another notable epiphany was the moment that Saul got religion. Saul was a very talented fellow and he put his skills to work as a fearsome persecutor of Christians in Palestine. Well, on the way to Damascus to root out another cell of Christian troublemakers, an intensely bright light from heaven blinded him and knocked him right off his burro. And he heard a voice asking him why he spent so much energy persecuting Christians. His epiphany was that he was better suited for spreading the gospel instead of oppressing it.
Then there’s Sir Isaac Newton, who, one fine autumn day, was on a picnic beneath an apple tree. A falling apple knocked him unconscious, but when he regained his wits, he could explain to all the other picnickers why the apple fell from the tree and did not float away like a dandelion seed. His epiphany was that nothing fell up.
In my life, I can remember having a few epiphanies: the night I realized that Santa Claus could not possibly visit every child on earth in one night; the day in high school that I realized Christianity was not the only way to heaven; the day in algebra class when I understood how to use the distributive theorem.
Some years ago, I discovered a working spigot in the crumbled foundations of what was once a garage behind my house. “Why did they need a faucet in the garage?” I wondered.
Then it hit me. It was never a garage. It was a greenhouse.
A few years ago, I had a more important epiphany — that everything is connected. I came to my realization slowly, like Saul. I didn’t have to be knocked off my burro — I just needed time.
My first hint of the interconnected web came when I read that a genealogist needs only the data from eight previous generations to prove that all Americans are related. I was astounded that I was related to Ronald Reagan. Or Martha Stewart. Or Cicely Tyson. Or Donald Trump.
That’s not all. Any person with some European heritage is quite likely descended from Charlemagne. And every European alive today descends from someone who lived only 600 years ago. In other words, all Europeans have among their ancestors the same man or woman who lived around 1400. And everyone of European ancestry counts Muhammad as an ancestor. The line of descent is through the daughter of the Emir of Seville, who converted from Islam to Catholicism in about 1200.
And the last, most amazing fact I turned up in my genealogy research is that the most recent common ancestor of all six billion people on earth today probably lived just a couple of thousand years ago. And the same process works forward in time as well as backwards.
Just as you are descended from the people alive on the planet a few thousand years ago, some thousand years hence, you will be one ancestor of the entire human race — provided your line does not go extinct. It’s like we are suspended at the center of an immense genetic hourglass.
Before I learned all that, of course, I would have said that we are all related. We’re obviously not too closely related to black bears, blue jays and rainbow trout, although we growl at each other, some of us are flighty and we’re a pretty colorful species. But we are connected.
You just can’t make an epiphany happen. If you arise tomorrow morning and say, “I think I’ll have an epiphany today,” you might very well be disappointed. It’s not like deciding to have a mocha latte at Starbucks.
On the other hand, telling yourself that you’re open to the possibility might put you in the right frame of mind, which I think is the critical element. If you feel that you’ve got it all sewn up, that there’s nothing left to talk about, that the subject is closed, you can’t grow. If you resist new ideas, new methods or new possibilities you probably won’t have an epiphany.
Unless it hits you on the head, like Newton’s apple.