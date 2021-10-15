Today, I bring you the story of Adam and Eve. They were the first people in history, according to the Bible. People like the story because it explains why human beings are the way they are.
The story of Adam and Eve is not scientific. It’s just a story. But stories are useful because they give us hints about mysteries. This is the version authorized in 1611 by King James of England, but in my own language.
In the beginning when God created heaven and the earth, the earth didn’t look like it does today. It was plain ugly. And there was no light, so you couldn’t see how ugly it was anyway. So God made light, and he made darkness, so everyone could close their eyes and sleep.
But the darkness was so dark that no one could find the refrigerator for a midnight snack. So God put stars in the sky and placed the moon in the night sky so that it would reflect the light of the sun.
God tried to spruce up the earth. She put the land over here and the water over there. Now, at least, it was organized. Seeing as how she had light and water, God made plants, like apple trees and strawberry vines, palm trees, cactus and kudzu.
The plants were a little boring, and God thought she could do better. So she made beautiful birds, that flew through the air so that everyone could see them. She didn’t forget about the waters — she made fish and clams and shrimp and jellyfish.
Still, God thought, it was not good enough. So he got really creative and made all the animals that live on land, like dogs and cats, rabbits and deer, and even worms and cockroaches. And, against his better judgement, he made mosquitos.
But he saved his best work for last. He made a human being. God made the first man — whose name was Adam — and gave him a beautiful place to live called Eden.
Adam made an agreement with God. Adam would care for Eden, like prune the hedge, rake up leaves, make a compost pile and recycle. In return, God allowed as how Adam could eat anything the garden produced — potatoes, hot dogs, light beer, even Twinkies — anything except the fruit of one apple tree.
God reserved the apples for himself because he thought he deserved a reward for creating everything in six days.
Taking care of Eden was a big job and Adam was soon overworked. So God made a woman — whose name was Eve — and brought her to Adam as a partner. Adam and Eve were an item from the moment they met. They really liked each other and worked as a team to care for Eden.
For Adam and Eve, life was good in Eden. They never got a speeding ticket, never had a check bounce, never got sick, and never got laid off in a recession. They always had enough to eat and they were automatically vaccinated. Gas was $1.22 a gallon and the batteries never died in their smartphones.
Also living in Eden was the serpent, who sidled up to Eve, and said, “Did God tell you about the apple tree?”
Eve thought a moment. “Well, now that you mention it, yes, she did. God said we could eat anything in Eden except the apples from that tree. She said we’d get in a peck of trouble if we ate the fruit of that tree.”
The serpent replied, “You know, that’s only because God doesn’t want you to know all about everything. You see, if you eat the fruit, you’ll know all there is to know. You’ll even know the difference between right and wrong. You’ll be like God. You could hit the lottery every week.” So Eve ate one of the apples and gave one to Adam, too. And it was true: Adam and Eve became aware of everything.
And when God discovered that Adam and Eve ate the apples from her special tree, she was pi — well, she was irked. She became angry, much as that was unlike her. She kicked them out of Eden. Then she lost her temper and made the serpent her whipping boy. In her anger, God took the legs off the serpent so that the serpent had to crawl on his belly after that.
And from then on, Adam and Eve had to work really hard to stay alive. Life was not easy for them any more. The car ran out of gas, the electric bill was through the roof and they had to go to Kroger’s to buy food. And they had to pay taxes. Sometimes they got sick. Sometimes Adam was out of work for months and sometimes, Eve got depressed. Sometimes they fought with each other.
But they had each other. And they loved being together. That was just about the only thing that made their life bearable — they had each other. And they had children — Cain and Abel and Seth—and those children had more children and those children had more children and so on right up to today.
One moral I take from this story is that paradise is boring. It may be easy, but it’s no fun to have everything given to you, to have everything provided for you. It’s much better, in my opinion, to be challenged by your work and your life. You learn so much more from it that way.
So when you feel oppressed or challenged, remember that you are learning something, something that will help you become a better human being. It may be hard to remember that in the heat of your anguish, but I know you can do it.