“Jesus Took a Thousand Years to Die” is a provocative statement that is the first sentence in “Saving Paradise,” by Rita Nakashima Brock and Rebecca Ann Parker. The explanation of that sentence is fascinating.
One thing I know about art is that it undergirds culture; it reflects the culture that produced it. Beverly Sills once remarked that art is the signature of civilization.
If you Google, “Christian Art,” you’ll find more than a billion web pages. There are many renditions of Jesus: but the most frequent image is the crucifixion, either with or without the two thieves, with or without a body, and either realistic or fanciful.
It would seem that Christians have, for many years, been fixated on the death of Jesus to the exclusion of his message. I have no scientific basis for my observation, but I’ll bet there are more crosses than Christians. Judging from the art produced by Christians, it seems the death of Jesus is the most important event in their theology, the central idea of the faith.
But apparently, this was not always the case.
In the first thousand years after Jesus died, Christians did not paint pictures of Calvary, nor write poetry about it, nor create an opera about it, nor obsess about it. Given the central role that the crucifixion now plays in Christian theology, it’s odd that the first crucifix was not carved until 965.
The Gero Cross is the earliest surviving artistic object representing the death of Jesus. It has its own chapel in the cathedral in Cologne, Germany. It was carved in northern Germany, by descendants of Saxons who were baptized at the point of a sword by Charlemagne. Earlier crosses have been discovered, but in those, Jesus is rendered as alive; Jesus appears triumphant, or at least not beaten down.
According to Wikipedia, the halo, cross-pieces and figure are original, but the Baroque surround was added in 1683.
After the first millennium, and after the development of the doctrine of substitutionary atonement, the death of Jesus became more important to Christians than the life of Jesus and what he preached. And, from my perspective as a former Catholic, that’s a shame, because with so many Christians focused on salvation in another world there are too few left to work for salvation in this world.
Substitutionary atonement distracts Christians from the point Jesus so obviously makes in the gospels: Love your neighbor and pray for your detractors. That message, you see, is focused on this world.
So if early Christians did not depict the death of Jesus in their art, what did their art reflect? Traveling throughout the early Christian world, Brock and Parker discovered that early Christian art reflected paradise in this world.
The images that do survive are quite different from later ones: no pictures of the nativity, none of the crucifixion; some bible stories from the Old Testament, and many depictions of paradise. The paradise depicted in churches, catacombs and monasteries, from Istanbul to Portugal, is located in this world. It’s not in the heavens, it’s not in the clouds or in some other–worldly location. It’s not the afterlife. It’s right here.
Some of the best–preserved early Christian art is found in Ravenna, about 80 miles south of Venice: The Galla Placidia and the Sant’Apollinare Nuovo Church are two stunning examples, but there are other structures in Turkey, Syria, France, Italy, Greece and Crete.
So, for me, here’s what all of this boils down to: Making intelligent deductions from the historical record, from archeology, anthropology and sociology, and from art and culture, I conclude that early Christians found their paradise on earth by following the great commandment of Jesus: Love your neighbor and pray for your detractors. They found that following the teachings of Jesus led them to a renewed life, a life that helped to make the world a better place.
In the 1058 years since the Gero Cross was carved, Christians moved from a very gentle, peaceful and spiritual ethos to a place where they seem fixated on the afterlife and the atonement of the death of Jesus. Even though church membership around here is strong, across all denominations and across the world, it’s down, and I think that an obsession with salvation in the next world is part of the reason for that decline.
Beginning about the ninth century, Christian theology turned from finding paradise on earth and became fixated on salvation through death. How they did that is the subject of Brock & Parker’s book and I recommend it to you.
Here’s the good news: Finding paradise again is easy. It’s here; it’s now. Just love your neighbors and pray for your detractors. This is not an exclusively Christian idea; it’s a refinement of the Golden Rule, which appears in many cultures. It’s taking the Golden Rule to the next level, going beyond good intentions to purposeful action. It’s a good way to live this life.