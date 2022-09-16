The Autumnal Equinox in the northern hemisphere will happen next Thursday at 9:03 pm.
At that time, the sun will be half way through its passage over the equator. At the equinox, every location on earth will experience equal hours of darkness and daylight; about twelve hours of each, give or take a few seconds.
The folks in Brazil, Argentina, Angola, Mozambique, South Africa and Australia will be looking forward to a warm spring and summer. We, along with Europe and Asia, the Middle East, Central America and the Northern Africa will hereafter enjoy less daylight and we’ll turn on our lights sooner each day. It’s the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere.
It’s customary to rejoice at the coming of warm weather, because one can grow collard greens and cantaloupe, go swimming and have a picnic. It’s customary to be less than overjoyed at the prospect of winter because nothing much grows then — anything you can eat, anyway. On the other hand, there’s the World Series, Thanksgiving, Christmas, the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and March Madness to keep us entertained.
But I’m glad for autumn and the coming winter, and not just for the holidays. I like the four seasons. They are a comfort to me. If I had been born and raised in Ecuador, I might not feel this way, because Ecuador lies pretty much on the Equator, and the climate is relatively consistent year round.
For most of my life I lived in the northern United States, and it seemed that each of the four seasons was equal in length, about three months. But in 1980, I moved to Savannah, Georgia, and I was demoralized by the lack of seasonal change. Savannah had three seasons, or so it seemed — a long, hot, and humid summer, a short cool–ish season, and a shorter warm–ish season. I can discern four seasons of variable length here in Tennessee.
The point of all this seasonal reverie is that I welcome the change in seasons. It’s familiar. It’s comfortable. And that feeling goes a long way back in my human ancestry; back to the peoples who first inhabited central Asia and Europe more than ten thousand years ago.
My ancestors were not people from Ecuador or South Africa or the lower tip of Australia. Nor did they come from Sweden, Manchuria or Alaska. They came from Ireland and France. My ancestors came from the temperate zone of Europe where there are four seasons.
In the song Ventura Highway, one of the lines is “Seasons crying—no despair.” I changed the line to “Seasons changing — no despair” because I really love the changing of the seasons and I don’t despair, because the seasons changed for the last 10 thousand years, and all indications are that they will continue to change in years ahead.
In the band of earth between 30 and 60 degrees latitude, north of the equator, you have about half of North America, all of Europe, the middle east, central Asia, the southern half of Russia, China, Mongolia, Korea, Japan, the lower part of Canada and the upper part of Africa. Within that area, people experience the change of the seasons pretty much as we do. So my expectation of four — or nearly four — distinct seasons is buried pretty deep in my DNA. It’s familiar to me. And, I suspect, to you as well.
At this time of autumnal equinox, one common ritual among the ancient peoples of these latitudes was a harvest festival. It would only seem natural, that after a summer of growing food for the winter, that people would gather together and tie one on in celebration.
People were glad for a decent harvest. They were glad for the grain and they were glad for the bread that would sustain them through the winter. And I am glad today for the change in seasons. I turned off my air conditioner and opened the windows. Seasons changing — no despair.
You might be glad, too. You might feel the same expectation as I do about the coming season. Or if you are not glad for the change in seasons, then you must certainly be glad for something. And if you don’t know what that is, I encourage you to think about it for awhile. I bet you’ll come up with something.
Gratitude. Probably the most under–appreciated feeling that we have. And maybe the most under–utilized. What’s your gratitude?
For what are you grateful? I have asked this question before and some of the answers were “my health, my family, my job, my spouse, my partner, my friends, my children, my mother, my father, my church.” Those are just some things that people said.
No one needs a reminder to be ungrateful. No one, wants to be an ingrate. But we sometimes need a nudge to acknowledge our blessings and remember to be grateful. I don’t know why that’s so, and it may not be true for you, but it is true for me. In any case, I invite you to express your gratitude. Today.
Gratitude is infectious, you see. The more people have it, the more people get it.