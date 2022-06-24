At Hobby Lobby, a long time ago, I bought a few words. They were carved from wood and painted, accent pieces for a TV room, I supposed. I used them as sermon props.
Here’s one: Live
The word LIVE is an imperative, a command. It is an order to embrace my fears and accept the challenge of living. Living is not always easy. Living is not sitting on the porch, sipping lemonade. That’s a spectator sport.
Living is a challenge, sometimes a monumental challenge. What I have learned is that when I am challenged so much that I am frightened, that’s a sign that I should run toward what’s scaring me instead of running away from it. The word “LIVE” reminds me to embrace all the heartburn and tragedies of life and to run right at that fearsome bogeyman and tackle him to the ground.
I haven’t always followed the imperative, “LIVE.” Many are the times I ran from my fears. But there were many more times, I’m glad to say, that I have nurtured my connections to the rest of the world and tackled that bogeyman.
Here’s the second: Love
Human beings are not made to live alone. Some have tried. Even today, people try to live alone, for whatever reason.
You gotta have a connection to another human being. In my opinion, it’s a critical component of life. I realize that some people are overwhelmed by the complexity of life and cannot, for some reason, make a connection to another person. I pray that they find enough courage to connect. I also pray that others will reach out and initiate friendships.
The third: Laugh
I have learned to laugh at myself, and I thank Kate for teaching me that lesson. We are not all that we think we are. Others see us as somewhat diminished when compared to our own almighty image of ourselves. Hard to believe, I know.
On my first date with Kate, she pulled my suspenders about two feet from my back and let them go.
“Ow! Whatcha do that for?” I hollered.
“You need your suspenders snapped,” she said in a matter–of–fact tone.
So, Kate would suggest that you don’t take yourself too seriously. Other people sure don’t. Ask any minister.
The fourth word: Create
Make something, something to call your own, something, that when you finish, you can stand back and say, “I did that.”
This could be just about anything. You could create a formula for paint that only adheres to the wall and not to your clothes. You might come up with a recipe for the world’s best martini. You could create a family. And if you do, God bless you for tackling the most difficult creation.
There’s no time frame for your creation, and it’s not graded. Not even pass–fail. You can make a paper airplane if you want. But to create something from paper that flies, there are books about the craft of making paper airplanes. The patterns are quite complicated and the resulting airplanes are beautiful and functional.
This word reminds me to make something. To make something of my life, to make something of my talents and to make something I can be proud of.
The fifth word is Café
This is not a bistro that serves chicken salad and grilled cheese sandwiches. It’s café, French for coffee.
I dearly love coffee and I want to squeeze out of every coffee bean every drop of flavor it has. I want to taste all the coffee has to offer — the hot, the sweet, the fiery, the pungent, the sour, the bitter, the astringent.
This word café tells me to seek out everything life has to offer, like Henry David Thoreau. He wrote, “I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
Moses didn’t realize that he needed spice in his living diet. After God gave him the Ten Commandments, God said to Moses, “Sometimes you don’t know what you need... You cannot live by bread alone, but by every thing that comes from me.”
We cannot live only by the bread we bake. We need the spice of life—the hot, the sweet, the fiery, the pungent, the sour, the bitter and the astringent.
The last word is Yes!
This word says live in a positive way, affirm life, affirm the people around you and look for ways to make the good things better. I don’t mean to emulate Pollyanna and disregard reality. Look at the entire picture. But don’t get swallowed up by all the negativity.
I don’t mean get complacent and accept anything. When you take a test and get a score of 53 out of a hundred, you can’t sit back, pour a glass of whiskey and say, “Wow, that’s great. I was right more than half the time.” That’s not good enough. You still flunked.
It’s easy to find a reason to say, “No!” It may be harder to find a reason to say, “Yes!” But worth the effort.