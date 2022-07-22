Some time ago, I attended a conference with other ministers when a colleague asked how we would respond to the statement, “I’m spiritual, but I’m not religious.”
Apparently, he was considering his own response to that statement and he wanted our opinions. So we answered the question and, today I bring you some of what my colleagues said about being “spiritual, but not religious.”
First, let’s open the dictionary and look up the roots of religion and spiritual. Religion is rooted in the Latin religare, meaning to re– bind, to tie up again, or re–connect. Spiritual also comes from the Latin, spiritus, meaning breath, and in another form, spirdre, to breathe.
One minister suggested that religion is our public expression of our relationships with self, others, and the Divine; while spirituality is our private experience of our relationships with self, others, and the Divine.
Another said that you can be spiritual alone. However, to be religious requires community. She thought that those who are “spiritual but not religious” are seeking a sense of awe, wonder, purpose and meaning, and have been turned off by the narrowness of beliefs and practices that characterize the organized religions they know. They do not know that there is another way to be religious.
A younger minister said, “When I hear that phrase, I take it that they are seeking something that fills their soul, but does not require that they sell their soul. I hear them say that they distrust organized religion, but despite that, are seeking a place to be. I hear it as a statement of pain and hurt.”
One minister who works as a chaplain said, “Many of the people I meet who claim to be ‘spiritual but not religious’ are great consumers of every trendy, road–to–happiness practice available at their nearest spirituality boutique. They are far too likely to mistake the confusions of their inner lives for the presence of the Divine Mystery.
“The demands of church discipline teach enduring values like trusting in others, sacrifice, and self–restraint. Being spiritual without being religious frees people from the awkward necessity of being accountable to others.”
An older minister observed, “The church is not our servant, but offers us the opportunity to be reminded on a regular basis that we are invited to be a servant of creation in God’s name; to become an active agent, rather than a passive complainer. In our time “the church” has become a code word for God. People can say that they don’t like the church or don’t like organized religion, while really meaning that they wish to avoid an unpleasant situation with God.”
I was really struck by that phrase, “an unpleasant situation with God.” A religious life which provokes an unpleasant situation with God is not an altogether bad thing. If every time you meet God, you have a good ol’ time and nothin’ bad ever happens, if every encounter you have with God is pleasant, I suspect you are meeting with a God of your own design. The God I know is more often a pain in the patoot, rather than pleasant.
God is not always convenient. Nor on time. The God I know picks the damndest times to show up. But God shows up when needed, and if you allow yourself to be vulnerable, to be kicked around a little, you can learn something from the encounter that’s far better than merely being buddies with a good–time God. I think people who are spiritual, but not religious are afraid of commitment.
It’s not only religion. Many people are reluctant to commit themselves to anything. A young woman I know does not make plans too much in advance because something better might be available at the last moment. Audiences rarely make advance reservations for plays or concerts anymore.
Why do people fear making a commitment? Oh. I can hear someone say, “But what if it doesn’t work out?” Instead, I wish I heard someone ask, “How can I make this work out? How can I make it work?”
I see the fear of commitment rooted in a foreshortened sense of time; a sense that things should reach fruition soon, like in the next ten minutes. Instant winner. Instant rebate. Instant messaging. Instant gratification. You can even build an instant camp fire with creosote logs.
Well, it ain’t that way in real life. Real life takes time. Real spirituality takes time. Real religion takes time. And in life, and religion, you never know what you’re gonna get.
According to Forrest Gump, “Life is like a box of chocolates.” According to Jeff Briere, “Life is not a cup of instant coffee.” You cannot adjust the strength to suit your taste. Life takes its own sweet time. And anything worthwhile will take a long time. I believe a religious life takes a strong commitment of time, talent and treasure. But stick with it and you’ll be richly rewarded.
In my opinion, someone who is “spiritual, but not religious” is not committed. And making a commitment, learning from it, working within it, making it work for you and for others, understanding in the long run how it makes you the person you want to be—that’s the value of being “religious and spiritual, too.”