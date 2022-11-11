Patrick S. Tomlinson is the author of “The Ark.” In 2017, he posed this situation via Twitter: “You’re in a fertility clinic. The fire alarm goes off. You run for the exit. As you run down the hallway, you hear a child screaming from behind a door. You throw open the door and find a five-year-old child crying for help.
“The child is in one corner of the room. In another corner, you spot a container labeled 1,000 Viable Human Embryos. You know you can grab one or the other, but not both before you succumb to smoke inhalation. The storage container is suitable to preserve the embryos indefinitely. It weighs exactly as much as the child.
“Do you save the child, or save the thousand embryos? There is no other choice. Do nothing and everyone dies.
“We all instinctively understand the right answer is to save the child. A human child is worth more than a thousand embryos. Or ten thousand. Or a million. Because they are not the same, not morally, not ethically, not biologically.”
I am persuaded by that simple question that an embryo and the human being that may develop from it are not the same.
I have learned another way to think about an unwanted pregnancy — unwanted for whatever reason. I was forced to assess my views on several topics: sex, reproduction, sex education, the nature of human life, preventing and treating disease, about killing, about responsibility, about sexual and gender equality and about religion.
A woman may not want to be pregnant for many reasons, all of them reasonable. She may not want to be pregnant because she was raped, because she was coerced into a relationship, because her father attacked her, because delivery may kill her, because she already has too many children, because she is too young and inexperienced, because she has no support system, because she is incapable of caring for a child, because she has no resources or just because she never intended to become pregnant.
All those reasons are real reasons. Real good reasons. But of course, it won’t be long before someone says, “Why didn’t she protect herself?” For me, that’s a different issue and leads us into a discussion of birth control, sex education and the instilling of responsibility in people.
I am persuaded that abortion is permissible when the pregnancy occurs through rape, incest or it presents a threat to the woman’s life. I am also persuaded that abortion is permissible when a pregnancy is accidental, yet was preventable. I wish that it were not so, but sex education and responsibility are lacking in some people and that is something I cannot solve.
The right to life is the right not to be killed unjustly. A woman might be callous, mean–spirited or selfish, but in aborting a pregnancy, I am convinced, a woman is not killing unjustly. She may be foolish or irresponsible, but she is not acting unjustly.
So if — and this is a big if — if we have determined that abortion is permissible, our next question is, “When is abortion permissible?” That is, when in the nine months of gestation, is it permissible for the woman to abort her pregnancy? We’ll need another fog lamp here — the fourth — because this relates to our previous discussion about persons.
Murder is not permissible. More exactly, unjustified murder is impermissible. Justified murder happens all the time. Innocent soldiers and civilians are killed during wartime. We can be justified in killing an unbalanced person wielding a knife because he poses a threat to others. The state engages in justified murder and calls it capital punishment. So for abortion, when is it permissible? When does abortion become murder?
If someone were to kill an infant 10 minutes after birth that would clearly be murder. How about 10 minutes before birth? Still murder? Ten days? Ten weeks? Twenty weeks? Thirty? Normal human gestation is about 260 days, give or take. When is the point beyond which abortion is murder?
You could choose the point at which the fetus has developed identifiable organs or the day the woman is first aware of movement. Or you could take the easy way out and say abortion is impermissible after conception or after a heartbeat is detected. Or you could pick an arbitrary date and be done with it, like 13 weeks after conception.
Or you could leave the decision to state legislators.
Or maybe you could just leave it to the woman, her physician, and her God.
I am not ready to draw a line in the sand. I have never been pregnant and never will be. But abortion has touched my life more than once and I would rather leave that decision to the woman, her family and friends, her spiritual advisor and her physician. You have probably guessed by now that I am not among those who would make abortion a criminal act. I believe it ought to be available to women, regardless of the existing political and religious culture. From colonial times, abortion was common and permitted; it was only criminalized in the late 19th century.
One last thing: No one wants an abortion. It is not easy to do. It’s not fun. It leaves residual psychological effects. No girl grows up dreaming of having an abortion. No one wants an abortion.