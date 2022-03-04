Leo Tolstoy really set people off. He was a Russian novelist and in 1882, he published an essay, in which he struggled to answer the question, “What is the meaning of life?” He was about 52 when he wrote the essay and it details a period in his life when he seriously considered suicide.
He asks, “What is the meaning of my life?” And he replies, “There is none.”
Phrasing it differently, he says, “What will come of my life?” And the reply comes, “Nothing.”
Trying one more time, he says, “Why does everything exist that exists, and why do I exist?” His only answer is, “Because it exists.”
And he couldn’t live with that. Nor could he commit suicide. So he had to find some meaning in his life, to his life and for his life. What he found was the Christian faith he was taught as a boy and had cast off many years before. And that, he concluded, gave life some meaning.
But his original question, “What is the meaning of life?” has caused much angst in philosophers and theologians, primarily because Tolstoy’s answer only works for him. The meaning of life for Tolstoy is not the meaning of my life. Or yours.
Tolstoy’s question is not a question which has only one answer like, “Where is my cell phone?” It’s not a question that implies how to answer it, such as, “How much do you weigh?”
And then there is the meaning of the word “meaning.” I really wish the translators had used another word, like essence or significance or import. What these words share points to “the idea that is conveyed by something.”
Asking about the meaning of life is not like asking about the meaning of a red, hexagonal sign with the letters S–T–O–P on it. We understand the meaning of that sign.
Asking about the meaning of life is more like asking about the meaning of a grapefruit. A grapefruit is a grapefruit, that’s all. It has no meaning.
So we can easily answer that life is life. That’s it. Life has no meaning beyond being lived. Some people can live with that. And if we accept that, then our life has no more significance than the life of a grapefruit. I don’t know about you, but I’m with Tolstoy here. I can’t live with that, and I can’t commit suicide.
If life were meaningless, then suicide is not the appropriate response. Indulgence makes more sense. If life has no meaning, then we are free to indulge ourselves in whatever way is pleasurable.
But it’s a way out, you know? Saying that life is just life, that there is no meaning to it, or the meaning is 42 or something equally absurd, is a way to answer the question without answering the question.
Meaning is not purpose, although sometimes the two are conflated as in “a bicycle means transportation.” No. A bicycle doesn’t mean transportation; a bicycle doesn’t mean anything. The purpose of a bicycle is transportation. But a bicycle really has no meaning. Unless we give it meaning. In order to answer Tolstoy’s question, we must avoid conflating our answer with the purpose of life.
I have a black cat. Does my cat have any meaning? Yes, for some people, it does. It means bad luck. The essence of the bicycle is “bicycle-ness”; its purpose is transportation. The essence of my cat is “cat-ness”; its purpose is to chase small moving objects in my house.
As a philosophical question, Tolstoy’s question is unanswerable. It wants to know the meaning of life in the general sense, the meaning for everyone. That’s not possible. Tolstoy’s question is poorly worded, and ought to be re-cast as “What gives my life meaning?”
We humans are meaning–makers. We make, or we find, the meaning of our own lives. The meaning of my life is my responsibility to realize, just as the meaning of your life is your responsibility to discover.
Now what gives my life meaning are two things, creations and connections. I find great meaning in creating something. My creations using paintbrush or a crayon or a pencil are very awkward and ill-proportioned. I can’t draw worth a damn. My creations of stained glass are crude, as are other craft items I have attempted to make. My hands do not work well when I fashion something in two or three dimensions.
But they work very well on the keyboard. I find great meaning in creating sentences that flow together and sensibly express my thoughts. I also find great meaning in creating characters or voices for the stage.
I find meaning in connections to other people. My wife and family of course, my neighbors, friends and colleagues, and other people with whom I have more than a passing acquaintance.
Dealing with people is so much more difficult than dealing with things. Human relations are fraught with malaprops, embarrassments, bruised feelings, apologies and boo–boos. I am scared of people sometimes. But connecting with people is infinitely more rewarding, and I see now that there is more meaning in my life because of my connections to people.