In seminary, I was exposed to the thinking of John Wesley, a leader of an 18th century revivalist movement in the Church of England. His thoughts and leadership led to the formation of the Methodist church, and his influence is felt today. He used four approaches to shape his theology: He consulted scripture, he read the canonical publications in his tradition, he used his own faculty of reason, and he reflected on his own experience.
Scripture, tradition, reason and experience are the four poles of the Wesleyan Quadrilateral, and they are available to you as a way to organize your theology about any new or unfamiliar situation. And you do have a theology; everyone does. It may be very casual, perhaps unorganized, but it’s there. Your theology is everything you believe about the issues of ultimate importance in your life.
Throughout Christian history, thorny theological questions have arisen that provoked heated arguments. The question of whether Gentiles could be admitted to the church was a very big issue for early Christians. Other issues followed, like the nature of the trinity, the sale of indulgences and the appropriateness of infant baptism. And it continues today with same-sex marriage.
So let’s use John Wesley’s method to tackle the question of same-sex marriage. Wesley believed that scripture trumps every other consideration, bar none. So if you agree with him, and if your scripture is the Bible, and if you agree with certain interpretations of the Bible, then it’s all over. You can take the rest of the day off and not worry about same-sex marriage any more.
There are six or seven passages in the Bible that are quoted by those who oppose same-sex marriage, and read in a narrow light, and without considering the bigger picture, these passages could be interpreted to proscribe same-sex marriage. However, many scholars are not persuaded, and interpret the passages more broadly, and set them in a larger picture of meaning and theme.
So let’s move to tradition. Traditionally, marriage was the province of a man and a woman. That’s just the way people have lived for a long time. For a long time, the bride was thought to be the property of her father, or maybe her brother, and that tradition has died out. Other traditions have died out as well: Slavery was abolished, women got the vote and child labor was outlawed.
Traditions, we can see, are temporal.
Well, then, what does reason tell us about same-sex marriage? The Supreme Court reasoned that if the state has an interest in issuing a marriage license, then it must issue that license to both opposite-sex couples and same-sex couples. We use the words “marry” and “marriage” in contexts aside from personal unions, like “a marriage of jazz and classical music.” So we don’t need people to have a “marriage.” It seems that reason does not preclude same-sex marriages.
Finally, we come to experience, and here is the crux of the matter, I believe. I think too many of us have no experience with same-sex marriage; the concept and practice are just too new. Also, I think too many of us have no experience with same-sex relationships, let alone marriage. Meeting new people, people of a different culture, people who are not like us, is a daunting task, requiring a big measure of self-confidence and a spirit of adventure. Not to mention an open mind. I think too many of us are satisfied with our own status quo.
So, what do we have after this spiritual wrestling match? Scripture can be interpreted as not permitting same-sex marriage, the key word being “interpreted.” Traditional marriage was always opposite-sex, but traditions are not immutable and not carved in stone. Reason has no problem with same-sex marriage. Experience is not much help with this issue, unless we know several people in same-sex relationships. (In truth, you may be acquainted with such people and not be aware of it.)
I mentioned earlier that John Wesley, in using his approach to theological questions, held the primacy of scripture over tradition, reason and experience. I believe that practice is too restrictive, given what we know about the natural world and what we have experienced in our lifetime.
I think of my theology as a big table. It will support my beliefs, but only if I build the table correctly. Making one leg longer than the others will tip the table in one direction and everything will slide off the opposite side.
I believe we must balance the influence of scripture and tradition with our God-given sense of reason and our authentic lived experience in order to make sense of this world and live a full life in it.