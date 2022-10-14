Wouldn’t it be nice if every moral issue could be decided on a point system, like the way that basketball teams are chosen to play in tournaments or which prizefighter wins a contested bout? With a point system, we could assign points to every moral issue and we’d have our answer in minutes.
With a point system, we could easily determine if capital punishment is worthwhile, if we ought to legalize marijuana, if we should go to war with North Korea, if we should plant more milkweed for Monarch butterflies, if we should get tough with farmers over agricultural runoff into our rivers, if we should raise or lower the drinking age, re-instate the draft or overturn Citizens United. With a point system, we could easily determine the best way to live our lives.
But life is not like that. We constantly encounter gray areas, we are challenged by questions that do not have black-and-white answers. These gray areas are like a fog, and we feel our way forward slowly, touching the wall here, avoiding the drop-off there. Sometimes, we just have to wait for the fog to lift before we proceed.
We need fog lamps. Moral fog lamps.
I think the question – if indeed, there is a question – I think the question of abortion is like a moral fog. And so we need moral fog lamps.
If you form your opinion of abortion by watching TV, or listening to talk radio, you will be poorly served and your moral sense will be stunted. Because what you’ll see, read, hear and experience will be just like turning on your high beams in a dense fog on a dark night on a mountain road.
You need to look under the fog to see where you’re going. Your first moral fog lamp is experience.
I believe that in the question of abortion, too many people have no experience in the matter, and so they revert to religious tradition or the easy way out, or let others decide for them. If you knew every woman who ever had an abortion, if you knew her circumstances, if you knew her story, if you had experience, the sun would come out and the moral fog of abortion would burn off quickly.
Abortion is a lot more common than you’d think. You probably know someone who’s had an abortion. She may not have told you, she may never tell you, but you probably know a woman who’s had an abortion.
In my opinion, we cannot think about the morality of abortion in the abstract. Every woman’s situation is different, and every moral decision about abortion will be based on different situations.
The second fog lamp is reason. This fog lamp shows us very clearly who or what is a person and who or what is not. Many people ask “When does life begin?” and the answer is obvious, but it’s irrelevant. Worms are alive, but no one thinks to give them the protection of the law.
So, to reformulate, we might ask, “When does human life begin?” And the answer is at the beginning. Inside a pregnant woman, is not a dog or a cat. It’s a human. But it’s still irrelevant, because what’s really important is the start of an individual person.
This is an important distinction because you cannot always trace the uninterrupted history of one adult human back to one fertilized egg. Sometimes, twins develop from one egg. And the twins, as adults, cannot both be the same organism that once was a fertilized egg. It’s impossible.
So the question really is, “When does a person begin?” Obviously, it has to be after conception, because of the evidence of twins. For this question of when a person begins, there is no answer to which everyone agrees. Some would say at birth, some would say at conception, some would say when the fetus first moves, some would say shortly after birth.
When does a person begin? I don’t know. The beginning of a human organism we can pinpoint; it’s a biological issue. The beginning of a human person is not so easily determined, because it is a philosophical issue. Philosophy is more art than science, so there is no logically locked down way to determine when a person begins. So, the fog lamp of reason, when we turn it on, helps us identify the beginning of a single human individual; the time at which we can identify a person.
The third fog lamp we need is one which helps us to avoid the dangerous moral ground around abortion when issues of rape, incest and the health of the pregnant woman arise.
I have always thought that a woman should not be made to deliver her rapist’s child nor her brother’s child simply because it would be too much of a psychological burden. And if her life is threatened by birth, then I have always thought she has some prime moral standing as the human being already here. I’d rather keep her alive than risk losing her for the sake of a potential person.
This is an important topic that I cannot adequately address in one column. I’ll return to this issue next month.