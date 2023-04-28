Putting aside your beliefs, and food, shelter and clothing, your health and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and world peace, what matters to you?
If you’re about to collide with the car in front of you, the efficiency of your brakes matter to you. But let’s assume there are no crises brewing in your life right now, the Vols are leading the Southeastern conference and you have enough beer in the fridge. All other things being equal, what matters to you? What aspects of life and society matter to you so much that you do something about it?
When I thought about this question, my answer did not come immediately to mind and that concerned me. What matters to me ought to be right on the tip of my tongue, but it wasn’t. Then I realized that what matters to me is revealed by my actions.
What you do — what you make time to do — reveals what matters to you. If the welfare of stray cats matters to you, then you volunteer for the Humane Society and you have your own cats spayed or neutered. If the welfare of birds matters to you, then you keep your cats indoors.
A big issue that matters to me is marginalization, that is, the exclusion from society based on one’s identity. Full participation in society, regardless of one’s intrinsic qualities or one’s identity matters to me. We don’t exclude blind people. We don’t exclude anyone taller than six feet. Or Eskimos. Or blondes.
I want to make it very clear that I am talking about identity here, not behavior. There are plenty of people of all stripes whose behavior gets them tossed from the game in my book.
So the welfare of women and gay people, the welfare of foreigners, Blacks, Jews and Muslims matters to me. All these people are likely to be excluded from public institutions that are largely managed by white people. And I think that’s wrong and it matters to me.
The marginalization of the trans community in the aftermath of the school shooting in Nashville matters to me. I am annoyed that some misguided folks connected the shooter’s gender identity to motivation, and were trying to shift guilt onto every transgender person in the world.
Secrecy matters to me. I hate it. Secrets give one person or several people power over others and then we’re back to marginalization. Secrets put one group in the know and another out of the loop.
Fairness matters to me. Even though it’s legal, it’s ain’t right that money exerts so much influence in the life of this country. Yes, free speech is the law of the land, yes, everyone has a right to spend money as they see fit. But no one has the right to put their finger on the scales of justice just because they bought the scales.
The Beatles were right, “Money Can’t Buy Me Love.” But there ain’t much else beyond it’s reach. With enough money, you can buy a job for your nephew. With enough money, you can buy the White House and Congress, too. With enough money, you can buy the outcome of an election, and that’s wrong.
If you can afford it, buy a big house and boat and an airplane and a stable of horses. Buy a cruise line and all the ships at sea. But don’t buy your nephew a job, don’t buy your way out of your civic responsibilities and don’t buy the government. Fairness matters to me and buying your way through life is not fair.
The health of the earth matters to me, and frankly, I don’t understand why it doesn’t matter to others. To promote the health of the earth, I recycle. Maybe I miss a cat food can or a toilet paper tube now and then, but I recycle.
Moral clarity used to matter to me. Was a time I endeavored to see the world in black or white. In or out. This is good, that’s bad. One or the other. I lived that way for a long time. But not now.
Having children taught me that moral clarity may be impossible to achieve. In my experience, living comfortably in the gray area is better than trying to stake out territory in the black or white area. What matters to me now is that some people still try to fence off their little moral territories and claim that outsiders are evil.
If I were Sam Walton, I would not feel about money as I do today. If I had been a member of in the “in crowd” in high school, I might not feel so strongly about secrecy and marginalization. And if the playground bullies had left me alone, I might feel differently about those who hold the reins of power in government and commerce.
In the end, I can give up all that matters to me except companionship. If I did not have the company of my spouse and family, I would shrivel and die like a lenten rose in a dry summer. Connection to other people matters to me. Not to be arrogant about it, but I think it matters to other people too, so I try to make those connections easier for other people.
Knowing that what matters to me may not matter to you, I invite you to consider the question and write a short letter to the editor of this paper.