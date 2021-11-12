Once, upon a time, there lived a man whose name was Jerry. He sold used cars and trucks. And business was very good for him. Whenever anyone in Greeneville wanted a car, they would come to Jerry and he’d fix them right up with a good, dependable car at an honest price. And for many years, his car business grew and became profitable.
Jerry had two children and when they were old enough, they went to work at their father’s car store. They began by washing the cars and picking up trash on the lot, which was really boring work. Jerry’s son, Joey, was a hard worker. He got to work early and left late. Picked up all the trash. Washed cars ’til they shone so bright you had to wear shades.
Jerry’s daughter, Jackie, fancied herself a rock ‘n’ roll singer. She actually had a band. Well, sort of. The band was pretty lame, but they were determined to be the loudest and the rockin-est band in east Tennessee.
One hot summer day, Jackie said to her father, “Dad? I don’t wanna wash cars no more. I’m a singer in a rock ‘n’ roll band and this job is fer the birds! I know I can make it, Dad! All I need is some equipment and some time to rehearse.”
So Jerry, who loved his daughter dearly, gave Jackie a million dollars to buy guitars, keyboards and drums, a sound studio, costumes, laser lights, back–up singers, a fog machine, a road crew and a few trucks.
And Jackie and her band went on tour. They played more than 300 concerts a year, even as far away as Abingdon, Virginia and Murphy, North Carolina. They made a music video.
They were an OK band. Not the Eagles, but not bad, either.
But in a few years, it was all over. As a band, they were shot. Worn out. Tired. Sloppy. Their instruments were out of tune, the singers were hoarse, and their roadies quit for better jobs. Pretty soon, they ran outta money and ended up begging on the streets and dumpster-diving for food.
On top of that, Jackie was homesick. She hadn’t seen her family in a long time and she wanted to go home, knowing that her days as a rock ‘n’ roll singer were over.
She wondered if she could have her old job back, because even picking up trash and washing cars was better than digging through the dumpsters for dinner. Jackie swallowed what little pride she had left and went home.
Now while Jackie had been playing in the band, her brother Joey had stayed home and worked his way up to Vice President of sales in the car store. Joey was an excellent salesman, and on the day Jackie came back, Joey was hard at work, trying to sell the oldest car on the lot.
Jerry was also hard at work that day, making a very big sale. The police chief had come to Jerry wanting to buy a fleet of cars for all the cops in Greeneville. So Jerry was really wheelin’ and dealin’ to get the price right and satisfy his customer.
Right in the middle of the negotiations, Jackie walked through the door. Although he was on the verge of closing the deal, Jerry put down his work and went to his daughter. “Jackie!” he cried. “I am so glad to see you! It’s been so long!”
Jackie was hang dog, her tail squarely between her legs. “Dad, I’m sorry I ran off. I had a good time, but I didn’t make it big. I didn’t even get a call back for ‘America’s Got Talent.’ I want to come back and work here. I’m tired, I’m sick, I’m hungry and I missed you and my family.”
Just then, Joey burst through the door.
“Dad! Great news! I just sold the ‘77 Pinto! And he’s paying cash!” That car had been sitting on the lot for 41 years.
“Joey, forget about the Pinto!” said his father. “Look who’s here! Your sister is back!”
Jerry put his arms around both of his children and said, “Jackie, I’m so glad you’re home. In your honor, we’ll have dinner tonight at Brumley’s.”
This is a parable of Jesus, known as “The Prodigal Son.” I told it a little differently so that you could hear it in a context that may be more familiar to you.
But what does the story mean? What’s the moral of the story?
It’s typical of Jesus to tell stories that turn the world around. For instance, in this story, we might learn that persistence and loyalty — in the person of Joey — go unrewarded. In any other world, persistence and loyalty are rewarded.
Another lesson that we might learn is that God — in the person of Jerry — is kind and forgiving, unlike earthly kings, who can be vindictive and vicious. We also might conclude from this story is that God cares deeply about each one of us; that we are more important than business.
The interesting thing about this story is that Jesus never explained what it means. He left that to us.
From the story, I learn that forgiveness is more important than compensation, that getting along with people is more important than getting even or getting your due. This story gives me a hint about what is really important to our lives on earth.
What does this parable teach you?