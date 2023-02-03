Here are some questions that people unconsciously ask when they go to church:
• Do I have to stand?
• Can we sing my favorite hymn?
• What’s in it for me?
• Can I have fries with that?
You may be aware of the consumer culture so prevalent in our society. We are thought of, and catered to, as consumers. Corporations, businesses and service providers think of us as consumers. They produce, we consume. Then they produce more and we consume more. So it goes.
This is convenient for producers, as it allows them to tailor their products or services to meet our needs, quench our desires and fulfill our dreams. This is also convenient for consumers, as it allows us a sense of being in control. Whatever we need, we can find.
We get to make the choices that determine how we live our lives. We aren’t driven into chutes like cows being separated from the herd. Like Burger King, we can have it our way.
It’s in our culture. It’s in our heritage. It’s in our bones. It’s in the Declaration of Independence. We have the unalienable right to the pursuit of happiness. You can look it up.
We can choose our internet service provider. We can choose our cell phone service provider. We can choose our beer, our wine or our whiskey. We can choose among a hundred restaurants to fill our tummies. And if we grow bored with them, there’s a thousand more in Knoxville and Nashville.
In every facet of our lives, we have choices. This is good, right? Yes, it’s good! No one wants to be restricted to only one kind of gasoline, only two kinds of potato chips or only three kinds of automobiles. We are consumers! We get to choose! But when we are presented with a dizzying array of choices, we can’t judge them all on their merits — there are too many. So we eliminate those choices that don’t appeal to us. When there are so many choices, the only way to understand, the only way to choose, the only way to boil it all down is to ask: What’s in it for me? What meets my needs? What satisfies me?
And that’s OK. A consumer mentality will eventually get me what I need. But it also promotes a culture wherein, over time and very subtly, I come to believe that I am waaaaaay important. More important than anyone else. A consumer mentality gives us a consumer culture. But what does it do for our choice of a church?
Someone who writes about this is the Rev. Tim Schenck. Father Tim is Rector of St. John’s the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Hingham, Massachusetts. He wrote these words about consumer culture:
“We’re all familiar with the concept of “church shopping.” People visit a bunch of churches before deciding which one is the most comfortable or which one meets their needs or where they feel a “connection” with the minister.
“This consumer mentality transcends the welcoming of newcomers and can infect even the healthiest of congregations. Church programs become menu items for members to select and then judge.
“So recognizing there is a pervasive consumer culture in congregational life, what can we do about it? Well, we can name it as something destructive to our communal faith lives, because it pushes against our call to ministry. When we approach church as consumers, we’re being passive, expecting others to do the heavy lifting of ministry.
“We don’t consume church, we are church. And that’s the approach that leads to spiritual transformation. I encourage us to think about ways we’ve unintentionally moved into a consumer mentality in our own lives. How might we move past consumerism into a ministry of service to others?”
The words of the Rev. Tim Schenck.
Consumer culture comes to church. People shop churches, looking for the coolest worship, the hottest music, the tastiest coffee, the most simpatico people, the trendiest atmosphere, the best parking.
This is not entirely bad. If you joined the first church you drove by, you might end up belonging to a church where you weren’t comfortable.
But Church is not produced by a church machine, boxed and wrapped up for you. It may seem that way, as there are several different colors and styles available, just like fast food restaurants. But it’s not so. The people are the church.
Father Tim says, “We don’t consume church; we are church.” Church is as good or as poor as the people who walk through the doors. To paraphrase Doc Brown, “Church is what you make it. So make it a good one.”
So let’s go back to those questions, now. Even though you have choices, when you make your church choice, don’t ask, “What’s in it for me?” Ask, “How can I make a difference? What can I do to help? How can I make this better?”