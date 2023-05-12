The state of Tennessee is celebrating a milestone for an initiative aimed at empowering faith communities and organizations to help fellow citizens who are struggling with mental health and addiction issues.
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services recently certified its 1,000th Recovery Congregation.
The certification process asks faith leaders to do just a few simple things:
• attend free trainings and learn more about the mental health and addiction challenges faced by people in the pews and in the community;
• learn how addiction is a treatable disease rather than a moral failing, and
• commit to finding ways to use resources, ministries, and time to support the behavioral health needs of the faithful and the community.
Those who complete the certification process will be added to the statewide recovery support network.
“From buttoned-down services to biker church, across all 95 counties of our great state, the Faith-Based Initiative team has been and continues to go everywhere we’re invited. We’re so grateful for our partners of all faiths and denominations who have answered the call and created opportunities for generational change in their pews and in their communities,” said Dr. Monty Burks, who serves as director of the state’s MHSAS Faith-Based Initiatives. “For anyone who has heard the call and knows the need but doesn’t know where to start, please just reach out.”
In addition to the more than 1,000 Certified Recovery Congregations, the Faith-Based Community Coordinators have held about 1,800 free educational events, the release adds.