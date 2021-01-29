Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum University’s president, will share his biblical expertise during this year’s Theologian-In-Residence series with presentations about scriptural writings and their connection to history.
His talks, “How History is Made” and “Biblical Historiography,” will be held Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 26, respectively, from 10 a.m.-noon. Hummel has studied the Bible extensively as a student, during his career and in his personal development.
Tusculum is altering some elements of the Theologian-In-Residence format this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The university will hold two sessions instead of four, and the presentations will take place via the Zoom virtual platform instead of in person.
“Theologian-In-Residence is a tremendous opportunity for Tusculum to interact with the community, offer exceptional talks and discuss a variety of perspectives held by the audience,” said Kim Kidwell, associate vice president of institutional advancement. “As a faith-based institution, we are proud to demonstrate our caring Christian environment by providing programs that lead to spiritual growth for all who participate.”
Hummel earned a bachelor of arts in biblical studies from William Carey University in Mississippi and a master of divinity in biblical languages and a doctorate in biblical backgrounds and archaeology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas. He also studied at Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University and at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
During the presentations, Hummel and the audience will explore how the Bible’s authors wrote and constructed history, used sources, characterized individuals, framed the stories and revealed God’s truths. The group will also examine how biblical historiography informed the contrasting histories in 1 and 2 Maccabees of the Old Testament.
“The Bible is composed of numerous literary genres, such as poetry, law, prophecy and historical narrative,” Dr. Hummel said. “Bible stories and biblical history are among the most memorable, engaging and powerful parts of scripture. Historical narrative was so important that the Bible included multiple versions of the same stories, such as two main versions of Old Testament history and four versions of the gospel.
“Through these presentations and the discussions that follow, not only will we be better equipped to evaluate how people tell their own stories, but we will be better positioned to interpret the biblical stories.”
Registration for Theologian-In-Residence is required for planning purposes. Call Nicole Rader, development officer and director of special events, at 423-636-0565 or email nrader@tusculum.edu. The Office of Institutional Advancement will send the Zoom link to registrants.
Theologian-In-Residence presentations are free, but Tusculum appreciates donations. To contribute, visit www.tusculum.edu/giving or send a check by U.S. Mail to Tusculum University, Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 5040, Greeneville, TN, 37745. Donors can designate the gift to Theologian-In-Residence.