Two churches in Greene County are serving as curbside drop-off locations for this year’s Operation Christmas Child effort by Samaritan’s Purse.
Baileyton Baptist Church and Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Greeneville will serve as curbside drop-off locations Nov. 16-23, according to a release from Samaritan’s Purse.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. The project continues again this year, but with some adaptations to make it safe for volunteers and those donating shoe boxes.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
At drop-off locations, donors will be greeted by a volunteer wearing a mask, who will provide directions to an outside area where they will retrieve the shoeboxes. Volunteers will also present donors with a touchless way to leave contact information and the number of shoeboxes being dropped off, according to the Samaritan’s Purse website.
At Baileyton Baptist Church, the drop-off location will be open 1-5 p.m. Nov. 16-22. On Nov. 23, shoeboxes may be dropped off from 9 to 11 a.m.
The schedule at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16-20. For the final three days of collection, the schedule is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21, 12-5 p.m. Nov. 22 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23.
Shoeboxes can also be mailed to Samaritan’s Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or there is an option to contribute online by building a shoebox through the Samaritan Purse website.