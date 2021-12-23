Union Chapel Shoe Box Parade Winners Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bobby and Becky Young, pictured, won first place in Union Chapel Freewill Baptist Church's recently held walk-through shoe box parade. Photo Special To The Sun Charlotte Wallin, pictured, and Carson Wallin, not pictured, won second place in the shoe box parade. Photo Special To The Sun Pamela Walters, pictured, won third place in the shoe box parade. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now John R. Walker (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) Charges Filed Against Driver Who Allegedly Caused Fatal Crash Judy C. Britton (Died: Dec 19, 2021) Sharon Marie Carrier (Died: Dec. 15, 2021) Lori Ann Williams (Died: Dec. 16, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.