Voice of Hope Ministries will dedicate its new Revival Crusade tent during a two-day special celebration planned next week.
The event will take place at 3124 W Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Greeneville. Services will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, Oct. 28, and at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29.
Multi-award winning, Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Nelons will be among the musical guests. Other gospel music performers are scheduled including The Allens, Jonathan Wilburn, Aaron Butler and more.
Noted author and evangelist D.R. Harrison, of VOH Ministries, will be the featured speaker at both services.
The event is free and open to the public.
On April 15, 2018, a revival began in the Greeneville community. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week awakening crusade, a VOH Ministries news release says.
The event ultimately brought together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via bpnradio.org for the event, the release adds.
“During that seven-month period over 1,200 individuals dedicated their life to Christ and countless others were dramatically changed eternally,” the release states.
Three years later, following a year-long worldwide pandemic, VOH Ministries announced that the Greeneville Tent Crusade would be returning to town. This event took place May 24- June 4, 2021 and “saw thousands of lives changed through the inspiring messages and powerful music,” the release says.
In May, 2022, yet another Revival Crusade took place. During this event, however, the tent was destroyed during a tornado.
“It was a devastating thing for us,” Harrison said. “The old tent was destroyed during the crusade, but God miraculously provided all the funds in just 96 hours following the tornado to replace everything we lost, and we are so grateful for His provisions.”
Over the past six years, Harrison has traveled nationally sharing the message of the Gospel, as well as his personal testimony of how his life crumbled due to his addiction to alcohol, drugs, money and pornography.
He says God miraculously changed his life and gave him a burning desire to reach the world with the hope only found in Jesus Christ.
Harrison says his passion to see lives changed for Christ is the driving force behind his involvement in the Voice of Hope Ministries.
“We believe that God has given the church a great commission to proclaim the Gospel to all nations so that there might be a great multitude who believe on the Lord, Jesus Christ,” Harrison said.
“I am a modern day example of how quickly God can change someone’s life,” he added. “God can take a life that is broken and in the blink of an eye change that life for time and eternity. God is in the miracle-working business.”