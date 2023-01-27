Christianity

For well over 100 years, one thing that has defined Pentecostalism for insiders and outsiders alike has been “charismata,” or “spiritual gifts.” These are special abilities such as speaking in tongues or performing healings and exorcisms that Pentecostals believe are the Holy Spirit working through them.

