“If anyone else has a mind to put confidence in the flesh, I far more: circumcised the eighth day, of the nation of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, a Hebrew of Hebrews; as to the Law, a Pharisee; as to zeal, a persecutor of the church; as to the righteousness which is in the Law, found blameless. More than that, I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them but rubbish so that I may gain Christ …” Philippians 3:4-6, 8
Olivia de Havilland died last Sunday at 104 years old. She was awarded prestigious honors by three countries, won two academy awards and had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was a grand lady, and one of my favorite all time actresses. The news got me thinking. What did she leave behind? What was her legacy? What will mine be?
It has been said that you can judge a person by what is written in their checkbook register. Jesus told us not to store up our treasures on earth but in Heaven. What he meant is that we are to invest not in things that will pass away, but, in things that are eternal.
I would like to think that I’ve invested all my time and energy into things that have furthered God’s kingdom. But, I know that I haven’t. I know there are things I have done to bring attention to myself rather than to him. The Bible says that we will all stand before Him someday and give an account of our lives, and those things we have done that were not for Him will be burned up like wood, hay and stubble. Only those things that have everlasting value will remain behind and be those things we can offer up to him.
The apostle Paul reminded us of this in the passage above from Philippians 3. As a Jew, Paul had it made. He came from a good family, was a religious leader, received the highest education possible in that time and he followed the law to the letter. Those things that elevated Paul to the highest echelon of Jewish society paled in comparison to his relationship with Jesus Christ. In fact, he even went so far as to say that he counted them all rubbish.
What things in our lives are we holding onto thinking that they will “earn” our way into Heaven? They could be service activities; it could be giving to charity or philanthropy. The list is long. But, the truth is none of those things are going to matter as much to God when we stand before him as what was in our hearts and those things we did to honor his Son. Those are our true legacies.
The words from Jesus, “well done, good and faithful servant” are those I want to hear. I want to know that I let the love of Christ constrain me and dictate my life, and allow me to be a positive influence in the lives of my family and friends. I’m not perfect. I’ve made mistakes. But, Jesus died for all those mistakes and I can never repay him for that great grace.
One of my favorite musicians is Robin Mark who wrote a song entitled “When it’s all been said and Done.” He wrote:
When it’s all been said and done
There is just one thing that matters
Did I do my best to live for truth?
Did I live my life for You?
When it’s all been said and done
All my treasures will mean nothing
Only what I have done
For love’s rewards
Will stand the test of time.
Olivia de Havilland will be remembered for her contributions to film. She was a patriot and supported our troops. The things I have done in my life are nothing that will go down in history books. But it doesn’t matter. When I face Jesus, though, what I have done of eternal value will and that is what I want my legacy to be.