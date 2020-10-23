”He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things have been created through Him and for Him. He] is before all things, and in Him all things hold together. He is also head of the body, the church; and He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, so that He Himself will come to have first place in everything. For it was the Father’s good pleasure for all the fullness to dwell in Him, and through Him to reconcile all things to Himself, having made peace through the blood of His cross; through Him, I say, whether things on earth or things in heaven.” — Colossians 1:15-20
We had a friend over recently. He sat across the table from me and shook his head and said with a frown, “I’m really worried about this election.” Before he could go any further, I stopped him and said, “You just have to remember that God is in control. No matter what happens; no matter the outcome, God is still sovereign.”
I’m going to pose a question here: who is Jesus? I didn’t start out my Christian journey knowing all about God. In fact, when I came to a saving relationship with Jesus Christ I really knew very little. But God knew that and he grew me and is still growing me.
I’ll never forget when I first read the passage above. Of course, I knew about God and I knew about Jesus and I knew that Jesus was “in the beginning” with God (Genesis 1:1), but, I never really understood how the process of creation worked. Just look at all this passage says. The ‘He’ is Jesus Christ. It was through the Son, Jesus, that creation happened. All things were made through and for him. We really can’t lay claim to any of that.
How does knowing all this help us? Let’s think this through. Who is it that we come to when we finally surrender our lives, recognizing our sin and our helplessness to do life on our own? Who is it that died on the cross so that we could be reconciled to the Father and die with him into eternal life? Who is it that promises us the hope of glory? Who is it that will rule and reign in an eternal kingdom and to whom will all people bow before and exalt? And, who is it who is hated and opposed by the world? Your answers to every one of these questions should be Jesus. He is our all-in-all. Believing this is key to finding joy and peace in life. Believing this is the very foundation our faith is based on. Believing this gives us hope so that no matter how bad this life gets we know; yes we KNOW that the best is yet to come because one day, he will return. The Bible promises that. And, when he does, he will take us all to be with him in glory.
I have said so many times in this column that God has a plan and he absolutely does. And this passage in Colossians shows us how intricately Jesus is part of that plan.
So, what does this have to do with the upcoming election? The truth is that this world, this country, this state, this county and fill-in-the-blank were created by God through his Son. Both Republicans and Democrats, both those who agree and disagree with us, were all created by God.
By the time my next column appears, the election will be over. I can’t predict the results but I can tell you that God already knows how it is going to turn out. The truth is that all this is going to come to an end. The bigger question is who do you think Jesus is? Your answer will determine not what is going to happen in the U.S.A., but, where you will spend eternity. In my view, that is far more important.